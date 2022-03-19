News

Newcastle United official announcement – Confirmed arrival at warm weather getaway destination

An official announcement from Newcastle United has confirmed their arrival in Dubai.

The first team squad, less those on international duty, having another warm weather getaway due to a 17 days gap between Premier League matches.

The trip in January to Saudi Arabia saw United reap the benefits, picking up 16 points from a possible 18 in the half dozen matches that immediately followed their return to action.

Newcastle United official announcement – 19 March 2022:

‘Newcastle United’s first team squad has arrived in Dubai for a week-long warm weather training camp.

Eddie Howe and his players set off on Friday, having reaped the benefits of a similar trip to Saudi Arabia in January.

The Magpies won five and drew the other of their next six Premier League matches following their return to climb out of the bottom three, with Howe winning the Barclays Manager of the Month award in the process.

In Saudi Arabia, intense training sessions were mixed with team bonding activities – including go-karting and dune bashing, while there was also a training match against Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad.

And with a gap of more than two weeks until United’s next game, away to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, 3rd April, Howe has again opted to take his group to warmer climes following a hectic recent fixture schedule.

The players will then prepare as normal at their Benton training ground in the week leading up to the trip to Spurs.

Supporters can go behind-the-scenes of Newcastle United’s visit to Dubai with exclusive content across nufc.co.uk, NUFC TV and the club’s official social media channels.’

