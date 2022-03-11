News

Newcastle United now have 16 Premier League Manager of the Month awards – Only 4 clubs have more

Eddie Howe is the winner of the February 2022 Premier League manager of the month.

The February award seeing him take the award against three rivals, Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp, Mikel Arteta of Arsenal and Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl had all been nominated as well.

However, unbeaten in February 2022 with three wins and a draw, it was the NUFC Head Coach that was named on Friday (11 March) as the winner.

Eddie Howe wining his fourth Premier League Manager of the Month award, having already previously won in March 2017, January 2018 and October 2018 when at Bournemouth.

Howe going level on four with some real top managers, the likes of Jose Mourinho, Mauricio Pochettino and…Joe Kinnear.

This now puts Eddie Howe just one Premier League Manager of the month award behind Kevin Keegan (see below), whilst Sir Bobby Robson is one further ahead with six.

In total, 16 Premier League Manager of the month awards have been won by bosses at St James Park, the same number as Arsenal bosses, Arsene Wenger having won 15 of their 16.

Only Man Utd, Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea have won more, with Newcastle United just one behind the Stamford Bridge club.

Having now picked up this latest award, Eddie Howe has now got more Premier League Manager of the month awards by himself, than Sunderland have in total, the Mackems currently have three.

Having begun March 2022 with wins at home to Brighton and away at Southampton, Eddie Howe now has Chelsea and Everton in his sights, two more away matches before Newcastle knock off this month. With six wins in the last seven Premier League matches and his team full of confidence, it would certainly make things ‘interesting’ if Eddie Howe pulled off a shock victory at Chelsea (he won three of five Premier League visits there with Bournemouth), Newcastle would be then heading towards Goodison Park with three wins from three in March.

Managers with most Premier League Manager of the month awards:

27 Alex Ferguson

15 Arsene Wenger

11 Pep Guardiola

10 David Moyes

9 Jurgen Klopp

8 Martin O’Neill, Harry Redknapp

7 Rafa Benitez

6 Sam Allardyce, Sir Bobby Robson

5 Kevin Keegan, Claudio Ranieri, Carlo Ancelotti

4 Eddie Howe, Jose Mourinho, Joe Kinnear, Gordon Strachan, Nuno, Roy Hodgson, Manuel Pellegrini, Mauricio Pochettino

Most Premier League Manager of the month awards by club:

28 Man Utd

22 Liverpool

21 Man City

17 Chelsea

16 Newcastle United

16 Arsenal

13 Tottenham

Quite amazing really, Newcastle United now joint fifth with Arsenal and only one behind fourth placed Chelsea.

Newcastle bosses to have won Premier League Manager of the month awards when at St James Park:

6 Sir Bobby Robson

Feb 2000, Aug 2000, Dec 2001, Feb 2002, Jan 2003, Oct 2003

5 Kevin Keegan

Nov 1993, Aug 1994, Feb 1995, Aug 1995, Sept 1995

2 Alan Pardew

Nov 2013, Nov 2014

1 Rafa Benitez

Nov 2018

1 Steve Bruce

April 2021

1 Eddie Howe

February 2022

