Newcastle United match postponed

The Newcastle v Crystal Palace game has now been postponed.

The previously reported date and time of this game having been impacted by Tuesday night’s FA Cup action.

Crystal Palace very fortunate to progress having been second best against Championship side Stoke City.

Palace taking a 53rd minute lead through Kouyate, their first effort on target, only for Stoke (led by former Newcastle striker Michael O’Neill) to equalise five minutes later through Tymon. With extra time looming Palace won it with eight minutes to go, as Riedewald scored with the home side’s second and final strike on target.

This means that Newcastle v Crystal Palace which was scheduled for 2pm on Sunday 20 March has now been postponed, as Palace will be in FA Cup quarter-final action that weekend.

As you can see from the schedule of Newcastle United matches that are confirmed so far, it means that after Saturday’s game against Brighton at St James Park, there are now set to be four NUFC away games in a row, starting with Southampton on 10 March, followed by Chelsea, Everton and Tottenham.

Having such a long run without home matches isn’t ideal BUT if Palace had been knocked out last night, it would have meant the Newcastle players having four games to play between Thursday 10 March and Sunday 20 March.

So it now looks all but certain that we will have 34 days after Brighton visit, before the next SJP home game, Wolves on Friday 8 April.

The choice of televised matches for the rest of April (after the first two rounds of games in April that have already been announced) is set to happen after the FA Cup fifth round matches are concluded.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 5 March 3pm – Brighton Home

Thursday 10 March 7.30pm – Southampton Away

Sunday 13 March 2pm – Chelsea away (Sky Sports)

Thursday 17 March 7.45pm – Everton away (Amazon Prime)

Sunday 3 April 4.30pm – Tottenham away (Sky Sports)

Friday 8 April 8pm – Wolves home (Sky Sports)

(The following all subject to potential date / time change apart from final day of the season at Burnley)

Saturday 16 April 3pm – Leicester home

Saturday 23 April 3pm – Norwich away

Saturday 30 April 3pm – Liverpool home

Saturday 7 May 3pm – Man City away

Sunday 15 May 3pm – Arsenal home

Sunday 22 May 4pm – Burnley away

***Newcastle v Crystal Palace TBC

