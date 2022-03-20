Opinion

Newcastle United fans – Reality check

People say that if you ask 50,000 Newcastle United fans before they head into St James Park, you will get 50,000 different opinions on team selection, tactics, formation and so on.

No different to any fanbase really.

However, I have been hearing some pretty strange opinions from some Newcastle United fans recently.

In this era of social media, so many of them anonymous accounts, it is often difficult to separate the genuine stuff from those out for mischief.

However, the sheer volume of stuff that I have heard and seen, both online and in person, leads me to think that there are a significant minority of Newcastle United fans who hold so many strange views.

With Twitter and other social media, it certainly encourages a lot of people to put out ‘strong’ views in order to try and get noticed, so that definitely feeds into what I am talking about. Very few people tend to say something was average, alright / ok, mediocre, instead it seems that everything has to be either brilliant or terrible.

Which then feeds into what Newcastle United fans say about performances, results, individual players and so on.

These have been the most recent eleven Premier League matches before Eddie Howe and his NUFC squad headed off to Dubai this weekend for a warm weather getaway:

Newcastle 1 Man U 1

Newcastle 1 Watford 1

Leeds 0 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 3 Everton 1

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0

West Ham 1 Newcastle 1

Brentford 0 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1

Southampton 1 Newcastle 2

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0

Everton 1 Newcastle 0

I have seen a lot of anger and doom and gloom when Newcastle United fans have been reacting to these most recent two games, supporters putting the two defeats together and feeling the need to look for some stand out reason(s) for this supposedly sudden down turn.

The thing is, for me, these two most recent matches were just a continuation of what we had been watching for the previous two and a half months or so. That is, apart from the fact we lost both games.

These things happen in football and actually, I thought we played well at Chelsea, then the same in the first half at Everton. In the second half at Goodison Park, NUFC looked to run out of ideas on how to unlock a very negative nervous home side who defended deep and in numbers, never really creating anything themselves until that late late goal.

It isn’t exactly a surprise thought is it? Or it shouldn’t be.

Bottom line, is that a lot of Newcastle United fans appear to have got totally carried away with this recent spate of winning / unbeaten form, unbeaten in nine and winning six of seven before these two defeats.

A significant minority of Newcastle United fans thinking that suddenly NUFC had a team of really good players and I was seeing comments about only needing maybe a couple of signings now in the summer, with it now becoming clear we have far better players than we thought etc etc.

So when then we have lost these two matches, these people fall from a great height.

Sorry to break the bad news but the Newcastle team didn’t suddenly have a load of very good players. I think more a case of Eddie Howe simply getting a fair few players playing a lot better and probably pretty much at their maximum, a maximum that the majority would always struggle to keep going. I think we are clearly seeing a very different Joelinton, a one who does have a range of skills that Steve Bruce had carefully hidden / smothered. However, I’m not convinced by others. Yes they have done a decent job recently but are they longer-term, even into next season, I’m not convinced in many cases, especially if you are talking about regular PL starters next season.

The introduction of the likes of Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and Matt Targett has massively lifted the quality of the defending and raised the levels of those around them. Wins such as those against the likes of Villa, Brighton and Southampton were built on great defensive discipline, as all three opponents had far more possession and control of the games, yet struggled to get close to Martin Dubravka because of the players in front of the keeper, who have also very much benefited by working with Eddie Howe and his coaches.

In the opening 18 Premier League matches of the season, in 12 of them Newcastle United conceded two or more goals.

Newcastle conceded 41 goals in the 18 PL games at an average of 2.28 goals per match.

In these most recent 11 Premier League matches, not a single time have Newcastle conceded more than one goal.

NUFC have conceded eight goals in these last eleven PL matches at an average of 0.73 goals per game.

I don’t think anything has seriously gone wrong these last two matches / defeats, apart from Chelsea taking one of their two decent chances and Everton taking their one opportunity. Whilst at the other end of the pitch Newcastle United fans have seen the team missing that bit of luck / fairness they experienced in previous games, plus exposing the fact that the attacking options generally aren’t great in this current midfield and forward line.

I think a reality check is needed for many Newcastle United fans and a realisation that this current NUFC eleven we are seeing recently, is far below the level that is needed.

For me, out of those turning out recently, I would definitely have Bruno G, Burn, Targett and Joelinton in my first eleven next season. I then see Trippier and ASM as starters next season as well if / when fully fit, then Wilson as well competing for a place in the team. Similarly, Fabian Schar capable of competing for a place if keeping up his current levels and signing a new contract.

I’m sure a lot of people would see Ryan Fraser in a similar light but I would hope we will be bringing in players ahead of him and Fraser maybe on the bench, or getting ahead of new signings if stepping up yet another level. I see players such as Wood, Manquillo and others as squad players and on the bench when we get to the 2022/23 season.

As for the likes of Willock, Shelvey and others though, they have to do far more in far more matches to convince me that they have what it takes, if Newcastle United are to really progress.

Whilst for Murphy, Krafth, Gayle, Ritchie, Hayden, Clark, Lascelles and others, time probably to move on, as I can’t see them making the 20 man match day squad if Eddie Howe and the new owners are bringing in the kind of players I am anticipating / expecting them to do so.

We should always recognise NUFC players who have made a contribution BUT at the same time, we should also see the reality and acknowledge when it is time to move on.

