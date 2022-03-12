Opinion

Newcastle United fans giving their support to one of our non-league teams today

After the fine win at St Mary’s (see photo above) on Thursday evening, a few of my mates who are also Newcastle United fans from North Shields, have stayed down on the south coast.

They are going to support North Shields against Littlehampton Town in the quarter final of the FA Vase this afternoon.

This is the sixth tie in this season’s competition for North Shields, as they chase down the trophy that they last won at Wembley in 2015.

North Shields have always had close ties to Newcastle United.

When they won the FA Amateur Cup in 1969, none other than United’s former legendary centre-half, Frankie Brennan, was manager.

North Shields boasted one of the best non-league grounds in the country back then in Appleby Park.

Malcolm Macdonald is still the club President at the Daren Persson Stadium on the Meadow Well Estate to this day.

Steve Carney first cut his teeth in the game at Shields in the mid 1970’s and we signed the midfielder Peter Cartwright from the Robins a few years later.

Our former number 9 Paul Cannell also finished off his career playing for North Shields.

I’m sure you will join me in wishing them good luck this afternoon.

Tomorrow against Chelsea is the third and final leg of my mates’ jolly boys outing.

Against all the backdrop and politics and also the latest developments in the sanctioning of the Blues, I believe that Newcastle United fans could be in for a cracking game of football.

The players at Chelsea should be given credit for the way they have gone about their business on the pitch in the last week or so.

They will be coming up against a rejuvenated Newcastle United under Eddie Howe and I hope that we can put on a performance especially worthy of our Manager of the Month.

HTL

