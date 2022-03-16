News

Newcastle United confirm warm weather getaway during 17 day gap

Newcastle United are heading off again on a warm weather break.

Eddie Howe had pretty much confirmed that the rumours / reports were on the money, when asked about it after beating Southampton last Thursday.

Saying the squad ‘might well go away’ again this month and talking about the benefits he felt the trip to Saudi Arabia (NUFC squad pictured above, training during their trip there) had yielded in January, Newcastle United picking up five wins and a draw in the six games after arriving back on Tyneside.

Now on Wednesday morning, the Newcastle United Head Coach has stated that the warm weather break is happening, following the game at Everton on Thursday night.

No details of dates or when departing but Eddie Howe saying that he and the first team squad, less those on international duty, will be heading to Dubai and he hopes to arrange a friendly match to take place during the visit.

After the game at Goodison Park, it is 17 days before the next Newcastle match, which will be a fourth away trip in a row, as NUFC go to Tottenham.

However, on Tuesday we saw the schedule for the whole of April (see below) belatedly confirmed. After the Spurs match, Newcastle United having five more games in April and four of those at St James Park. That includes the Crystal Palace home game that was due to be played this coming weekend but had to be postponed due to Palace’s FA Cup involvement.

With this feast and famine in terms of number of matches, Newcastle United once again find themselves very busy in late April, with four games to play between 17 April and 30 April. So hopefully this trip to Dubai will provide the perfect preparation to prepare the Newcastle United team for six April fixtures that will hopefully confirm NUFC’s safety from the drop.

An exclusive from the Training Ground Guru site (see below) on Monday, claimed knowledge of the exact destination in Dubai for Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United squad.

Training Ground Guru report – 14 March 2022:

‘Newcastle United will travel to the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai at the end of this week for warm-weather training, TGG can reveal.

The squad will fly out to Dubai after their Premier League match at Everton on Thursday (March 17th). The NAS complex has two Fifa standard pitches, a health club and spa (with altitude, climate and cryo chambers), an indoor stadium and IAAF-standard athletics track.

Arsenal used the facility during the winter break in January and a number of other elite teams and athletes have also visited in recent seasons, including Rory McIlroy, Novak Djokovic and Virgil Van Dijk. McIlroy – pictured below with Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan, who owns the complex – has described it as “one of the best sports facilities in the world.”

Manchester United regularly send their injured players there for rehab, with Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard among the visitors in recent months.’

Newcastle United upcoming confirmed matches:

Thursday 17 March 7.45pm – Everton away (Amazon Prime)

Sunday 3 April 4.30pm – Tottenham away (Sky Sports)

Friday 8 April 8pm – Wolves home (Sky Sports)

Sunday 17 April 2.15pm – Leicester home (Sky Sports)

Wednesday 20 April 7.45pm – Crystal Palace home

Saturday 23 April 3pm – Norwich away

Saturday 30 April 12.30pm – Liverpool home (BT Sport)

