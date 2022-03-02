Opinion

‘Newcastle United and the changes to my life these past five months’

World domination for Newcastle United would be quite nice.

However, my hopes, expectations, needs from my football club have never been particularly high.

As football fans we all dream of success but day by day, week by week, I have always just been happy when Newcastle United have been able to provide a welcome distraction to the usual stresses of work, home, family.

Safe to say, for the vast majority of the 14+ years under Mike Ashley and his mostly embarrassing appointments of managers / head coaches, Newcastle United simply added to the stresses of my life, with no / minimal pleasure or distraction.

In October 2021 that all changed.

So I would like to present…Newcastle United and the changes to my life these past five months.

Basically, the simple changes that have been brought to my life / mood, thanks to the arrival of new club owners and head coach.

10 Newcastle United strands I no longer have to suffer:

Not getting angry when the Newcastle United Head Coach does his pre-match press conference. Instead of having to listen to a total chancer making every opposition team sound like peak Barcelona / Brazil, now it is how NUFC intend to beat the opposition.

Not resenting the two hours I have to miss in between the pre and post-match pub(s).

Not sitting in a pretty much silent St James Park, repeatedly looking at my watch to check how long before I can leave.

Not sitting at home watching live matches on TV, feeling like it is on a par with being forced to sit for the duration and watch soap operas with the wife.

Not going to away games, with the only thing to look forward to being having a laugh and as much to drink as possible.

Not being embarrassed when the Newcastle United Head Coach does his post-match press conference. Instead of shameless excuse after excuse and dodging any responsibility, the NUFC team boss now taking ownership of whatever the result is.

Not having an endless discussion inside my head on whether or not I should be boycotting home matches and whether that would / wouldn’t get rid of the owner if enough of us did it.

Not going into work dreading somebody starting a Newcastle United related conversation.

Not bothering thinking further ahead than the next game. As what was the point with a club that had zero ambition and no plan beyond trying to struggle through another season.

Not waking up each day and feeling depressed before I even realised / remembered why…

