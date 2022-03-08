News

Newcastle United and other 19 Premier League clubs donate £1m to Ukraine humanitarian appeal

The Premier League have released an official announcement on Tuesday (8 March 2022).

The announcement revealing that they have decided to to suspend their agreement with Russian broadcast partner Rambler (Okko Sport).

In addition, Newcastle United and the other 19 Premier League clubs have unanimously agreed to donate £1m to the Ukraine humanitarian appeal.

Premier League Official Announcement – 8 March 2022:

‘The Premier League and its clubs today unanimously agreed to suspend our agreement with Russian broadcast partner Rambler (Okko Sport) with immediate effect and to donate £1million to support the people of Ukraine.

The League strongly condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those impacted.

The £1million donation will be made to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to deliver humanitarian aid directly to those in need.

This action follows a weekend of matches displaying League-wide support for Ukraine.

All club captains wore special armbands and fans joined players, managers, match officials and club staff in a moment of reflection and solidarity before kick-off at each match.

Big screens displayed “Football Stands Together” against the backdrop of the blue-and-yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag. These words were also shown on LED perimeter boards during matches.

This message of solidarity was visible to fans around the world across Premier League digital channels and via match broadcasts.

This is in addition to the numerous ways in which clubs continue to display their support.’

