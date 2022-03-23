Opinion

Newcastle United 2021/22 season awards (so far)

Quite a season for Newcastle United.

Even by our own mad standards, this one has been something else.

Still a couple of months of it to go still but I thought I would bring you the Newcastle United 2021/22 season awards (so far…), as voted by myself.

Only my opinion but here are my Newcastle United winners (and losers…) so far, up to the end of March 2022:

Most improved player of the season

Joelinton

(Runner-ups Ryan Fraser, Fabian Schar, Martin Dubravka, Joe Willock, Jonjo Shelvey…)

Basically this is most improved player thanks to Eddie Howe, so many of them.

Team performance of the season

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0

(Runner-up Newcastle 1 Man Utd 1)

Maybe strange for some to pick two games where Newcastle United didn’t win.

However, Eddie Howe was missing so many players at Chelsea but they played so well and deserved to win, which they would have done if the referee and VAR had done their job(s).

Played very well against Man Utd and certainly deserved to win, just couldn’t convert the performance into more than one goal.

Result of the season

Southampton 1 Newcastle 2

(Runner-up Newcastle 2 Brighton 1)

Newcastle were only the second club to go to St Mary’s and win in the Premier League this season.

Similarly, Brighton came to St James Park having lost only two previous PL matches away from home.

Worst refereeing / VAR moment

No penalty when Ederson took out Ryan Fraser at St James Park

(Runners-up No penalty for Jacob Murphy at Chelsea and no penalty for Fabian Schar when rugby tackled to the ground when a corner was taken at Arsenal and no penalty given)

A hotly contested award, so many I could have included.

Owners of the season

The consortium (Runner-up You’re having a laugh)

Head Coach of the season

Eddie Howe (Runner-up Graeme Jones)

Nothing needs to be said.

Goal of the season

Bruno Guimaraes stunning backheel volley at Southampton.

(Runner-up) Allan Saint-Maximin at home to Man Utd.

Most important goal of the season

Mason Holgate own goal in home game against Everton

(Runner-up) Jonjo Shelvey at Leeds

After returning from the warm weather Saudia Arabia break, Everton had fluked the lead and Newcastle went straight up the other end and equalised within seconds, Lascelles’ header coming back off the bar and into the net via Holgate. If not scoring so quickly, who knows what the result would have been in that game and whether NUFC would still have gone on the run they did.

Similarly, that win over Leeds just before the Saudi trip, was arguably as important for similar reasons.

Best January signing

Dan Burn

(Runner-ups – Matt Targett, Chris Wood, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes)

This is based on contributions so far and they have all positively contributed.

Chris Wood has been criticised but he has played every minute of all ten Premier League matches since he arrived and Newcastle have picked up 20 points in those 10 games, having picking up only 11 points in the previous 19.

Player of the season

Allan Saint-Maximin (Runner-up Joelinton)

Maybe the most contentious for many of you, maybe not.

Yes we are seeing a very different Joelinton this season BUT it has only been since Eddie Howe came in, if he keeps it up for the remaining nine games then the Brazilian centre-forward turned midfield dynamo could edge ahead.

However, whilst ASM has tailed off in recent times, with injury / fitness issues impacting massively on that, he been Newcastle’s best and most productive player. Eight direct goal involvements, scoring five and three assists, whilst topping the NUFC rankings in so many other attacking metrics – carrying the ball up the pitch, chances created for teammates, carrying the ball into the opposition box, touches in the opposition box and so on. ASM performing under both Eddie Howe and him who was unfortunately still here when the season kicked off.

