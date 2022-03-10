Opinion

Newcastle team v Southampton predicted with three changes for Eddie Howe

Looking at this Newcastle team v Southampton.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to make it nine Premier League games unbeaten and six wins in their last seven matches.

Newcastle United have put some decent daylight between themselves and the relegation zone, however, there is the massive carrot hanging there, that if Eddie Howe and his team can beat the Saints, NUFC could move as many as ten points clear of the bottom three – depending on results elsewhere.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Southampton to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle team v Brighton:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock, Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser, Murphy, Wood

It was of course, also the starting eleven that faced West Ham AND Brentford, so will it be same again tonight against Southampton?

Dubravka is putting a nice little run together after a difficult return to the team initially, only three goals conceded in the last six PL matches. Did ok once again against Brighton but did look as though he should have done better on the Dunk goal, even though he may have been impeded slightly by another opposition player.

Eddie Howe has stuck with a winning team the last couple of matches and at Wednesday’s press conference explained how it is always a balance of rewarding players and giving them confidence after getting victories, whilst at the same time considering whether a change of personnel and / or tactics may be needed for the next challenge / opposition. With so many games in a short space of time, the head coach did indicate that he will rotate the squad at some point. That point is tonight for me, with Chelsea on Sunday and then Everton next Thursday.

The starting eleven on Saturday all contributed to the win but it was a real battle, I think to an extent we have been getting away with it to an extent, in terms of quality and lack of control in games. Against Brighton it was only 32% possession and the ball often gifted to the opposition. I think we will see a few changes to freshen things up.

Brighton repeatedly targeted Newcastle’s left hand side and whilst he sticks at it, Krafth undoubtedly the weakest link. It would have been great to see Kieran Trippier playing out the season in a new look defence but it wasn’t to be, in his absence I think now is the time to get the ever reliable Javier Manquillo in, who is more mobile and a better defender than Krafth.

Targett was quality yet again on Saturday, Lamptey had torn Newcastle apart previously, yet our loan left-back was so good, I even forgot it was Lamptey who was playing on that side for Brighton.

As for Schar and Burn, they have been a real rock in the middle that recent results have been built on, I think Eddie Howe will only break this partnership up, if he is forced to by injury or fatigue.

I think tonight will also see the first start for Bruno Guimaraes. Much talk about who he ultimately will replace and for me, Joelinton stays in the team regardless, so either Shelvey or Willock makes way. I think it has to be Joe Willock dropping to the bench, as Bruno G likes to get around the pitch and Eddie Howe will keep Shelvey as the deepest midfielder.

Eddie Howe said on Wednesday that Allan Saint-Maximin is not quite at 100% fitness yet but is getting there. The Head Coach I thought was wanting to put doubt in the mind of Ralph Hasenhuttl as to whether or not ASM will play but for me, I think Howe will definitely start the Frenchman. He scored the only goal of the game at Southampton two years and three days ago in front of a packed away end, it would be seventeen months before Newcastle United fans once again were allowed to travel, due to the Covid restrictions. NUFC have been solid and very disciplined in recent matches, with a draw and two wins in ASM’s absence, but he is the wildcard who can do something different and I think he will be starting.

Murphy is the obvious one to make way, like Krafth he works hard but will only ever be a squad player in the Premier League.

Chris Wood will start again after five wins and two draws in his first seven NUFC Premier League matches, whilst Ryan Fraser has started all eight PL games in this unbeaten run, showing improvement all the way through. Scored and made one on Saturday and providing he is physically ok to start, Eddie Howe will have him playing. As to what formation we will see, with both Fraser and ASM preferring the left side, remains to be seen.

Predicted Newcastle team v Southampton:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Shelvey, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Fraser, Wood

So the three changes I think Eddie Howe will make.

Javier Manquillo, Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin in for Emil Krafth, Joe Willock and Jacob Murphy.

