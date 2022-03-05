Opinion

Newcastle team v Brighton predicted with one change for Eddie Howe

Looking at this Newcastle team v Brighton.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to make it eight Premier League games unbeaten and five wins in their last six matches.

Newcastle United can’t drop back into the relegation zone whatever happens today, however, there is the massive carrot hanging there, that if Eddie Howe and his team can beat the Seagulls, NUFC could move as many as seven points clear of the bottom three – depending on results elsewhere.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Brighton to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle team v Brentford:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock, Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser, Murphy, Wood

It was of course, also the starting eleven that played West Ham, so will it be same again this afternoon against Brighton?

Dubravka is putting a nice little run together after a difficult return to the team initially, only two goals conceded in the last five PL matches, which was helped by only having to face one shot on target at Brentford, that not arriving until time added on after the 90 minutes.

Eddie Howe indicated that Javier Manquillo would be included in the match day squad against Brentford but that he wasn’t yet back to 100% full fitness after injury. After another week of training, we can safely assume that the Spaniard is now fully fit and available if called upon.

Krafth is the man currently in possession of the shirt BUT for me, I think Javier Manquillo plays today in Eddie Howe’s team. Krafth was the weakest link against West Ham, then playing against ten men last weekend wasn’t tested. Bottom line though is that whilst Manquillo isn’t long-term first choice material, he is a great squad player to have AND is better at right-back than the Swede when it comes to both attacking and defending, plus has more pace.

Other than that, I can’t see the defence changing, as Schar, Wood and Targett all played well yet again at Brentford.

Schar and Wood looking a partnership that could well see out the season, providing form and fitness allows them. Both good on the ball and in recent matches, helping to ensure that Dubravka has faced such a low number of shots on target.

Lamptey has looked a really good player previously against Newcastle United and hopefully the so far impressive Targett can help keep his quiet this time.

If you were looking for other potential changes this afternoon, I am guessing that once again the names of Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin would be the ones in your thoughts.

Eddie Howe said on Friday he was hoping to have ASM in his match day squad today BUT confirmed that this would only be the case if the Frenchman trained yesterday and showed no negative reaction to his calf issue. The Head Coach revealing though that ASM hadn’t so far trained with the rest of the group since returning from Monaco earlier in the week. If he had trained throughout the week, I think Allan Saint-Maximin would have came in for Jacob Murphy. However, even if he has done ok on Friday in training, I think it will be a place on the bench not in the team. An impact sub if needed.

As for Bruno Guimaraes, Eddie Howe says he is desperate to get more time on the pitch. The NUFC Head Coach saying that will happen with so many games coming up in a short space of time BUT not giving any clue as to whether that will begin with a starting place today. I think that along with ASM (if fully fit), Bruno G will be starting on Thursday at Southampton, though once again today set for a sub appearance at some point in proceedings today.

So once again I think we will see Willock, Shelvey and Joelinton in midfield.

Then Wood up front and Fraser once again in his preferred left side position, then Murphy filling in on the right.

Predicted Newcastle team v Brighton:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock, Shelvey, Joelinton, Bruno G, Almiron, Wood

So the one change I think Eddie Howe will make.

Javier Manquillo in for Emil Krafth.

