News

New official Newcastle United training update gives clues for Brighton availability

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery featuring the NUFC players.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Saturday’s match against Brighton.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this Premier League home match.

Amongst the text that went with Wednesday’s photo gallery, Newcastle United included:

‘The Seagulls have only won one of their last nine matches in all competitions but are still tenth in the table. Dan Burn joined the Magpies from the Amex Stadium in January, and is likely to face his old club for the first time at the weekend.

A number of Elliott Dickman’s under-23s, including Santiago Muñoz, trained with Eddie Howe’s first team squad on Wednesday.’

The photos published by Newcastle United on Wednesday, featured the following 19 first team players from what we could see:

Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Karl Darlow, Martin Dubravka, Paul Dummett, Federico Fernandez, Ryan Fraser, Dwight Gayle, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff, Javier Manquillo, Jacob Murphy, Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Targett, Joe Willock, Chris Wood

As for the Newcastle United players that we couldn’t see amongst all 59 photos in the official NUFC photo gallery:

Callum Wilson, Matt Ritchie and Kieran Trippier are all out for the foreseeable.

Still no sign of Allan Saint-Maximin, even though earlier this week the Frenchman announced on Instagram ‘I’m back’ after spending time in Monaco

No sign of Fabian Schar in the club’s Newcastle United training shots. As always, there is a possibility that he just didn’t happen to feature in the photos published, or some other non-worrying explanation. Here’s hoping so, as he has done really well alongside Dan Burn.

Third choice keeper Mark Gillespie also not featuring in the photo gallery on Wednesday.

Whilst as for those left out of the official 25 man Premier League squad after the January window, Isaac Hayden is still recovering from knee surgery. However, Ciaran Clark and Jamal Lewis did once again feature in Newcastle United training yesterday.

