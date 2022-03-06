Opinion

New Newcastle United owners accused of cheating after what Mike Ashley did – Couldn’t make it up

I still can’t believe what Mike Ashley got away with when he owned Newcastle United.

Thankfully it is just a bad nightmare now of times now past BUT it is a nightmare that does keep waking me up, on those nights where my subconscious decides to drift back in time…

I suppose the fact is that in reality, it is after all only coming up to five months since Mike Ashley finally did a runner.

Plus only these last six weeks or so of those five months when everybody who cares about the future of Newcastle United has been able to start and properly move on.

Those three and a half months from 7 October 2021 to late January 2022, seeing the new Newcastle United owners and Eddie Howe, having to breathe new life into the corpse that was NUFC, which had basically started to flatline due to the combined efforts of Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce.

Up to the point of that pivotal away win at Leeds on 22 January 2022, Newcastle United still clearly suffering numerous ongoing issues that were a hangover of the previous 14+ years.

However, once we have started to get some traction, due to the combined efforts of head coach, owners, players and fans, just watch Newcastle United go!

Five wins in the last six Premier League matches, unbeaten in the league since 19 December 2021, only three goals conceded in some ten hours of PL football. Where will it all end up…?

Sorry to break the happy thoughts BUT how can the new Newcastle United owners be accused of cheating after what Mike Ashley did???

You quite literally couldn’t make it up.

Newcastle United have bought five new players these past 18 months and yet it is ‘cheating’…averaging less than two players bought per window across these last three transfer windows.

Yes, of course we have big differentials across the three transfer window, working backwards – four players bought, one bought, nobody bought in.

However, isn’t this exactly the point!

The new Newcastle United owners bought four players in January 2022 BUT only because a grand total of one new NUFC player had been bought in the previous 16 (SIXTEEN) months. If Mike Ashley had ensured Newcastle United were anything but a total joke in terms of how it operated, the new owners wouldn’t have been choosing (having!) to do immediate emergency surgery in terms of raising the quality of the NUFC first team squad.

As well as other losers / enemies of Newcastle United, we had so many journalists queuing up to say it just wasn’t fair that the new NUFC owners were buying players in January (2022). It is funny how Aston Villa could bring in the likes of Coutinho, Olsen, Digne and Chambers in that latest window…yet this apparently isn’t ‘cheating’, especially strange when you also take in the fact that Villa also bought in numerous signings in the summer (2021) and spending knocking on for £100m in that window on Buendia, Ings, Bailey etc. Plus in January 2021 they had also paid around £15m to bring in Morgan Sanson from Marseille.

What is really really ‘funny’ though, is where were all these journalists back in the day, why weren’t they turning the full spotlight on Mike Ashley and calling him out for the absolute neglect and failure to allow any proper investment in the squad, which was guaranteed to be going to lead to relegation for a third time under Mike Ashley, sooner rather than later.

Quite amazing how the media were happy to watch on from afar as Mike Ashley ruined Newcastle United. Particularly shameful when you had journalists also looking on from not nearly as afar, yet still happy to let the then owner have such an easy time of it. Only a small number of those covering Newcastle United can be not included in this list of shame, Craig Hope of The Mail picking up a limitless ban for pointing out how shocking and shameless things had become under Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce. I can only think of two or three other NUFC journos who shouldn’t be having a finger pointed at them.

This appalling coverage of Mike Ashley and Newcastle United, particularly by national media, wasn’t of course limited to just the players who ended up on the pitch.

I am still stunned at how Mike Ashley got away with providing completely free advertising for the rest of his business empire, for around a decade, at the expense of Newcastle United, with not a penny going into the football club. that also included Mike Ashley at one point making Sports Direct the ‘sponsor’ of St James Park and renaming the stadium. A funny kind of sponsorship wasn’t it, when the football club gets zero money from the deal. You would almost think this was because Mike Ashley was solely interested in benefiting himself and the rest of his business empire…at the expense of Newcastle United and the club’s fans.

Where was the outrage from the moral crusader journalists?

Imagine if the likes of Tottenham or Arsenal had their owners using the entire stadium and club to promote their other businesses for 14+ years for absolutely nothing over the course of most of those years, whilst a pittance paid in the odd season when Mike Ashley did allow some money to be paid by Sports Direct etc. What about the Glazers at Man Utd and FSG at Liverpool…it would have been a massive story if they’d done the same with free promotion of their business empires at the expense of the football clubs. Whilst if the West Ham owners had given completely free promotion of their lines of business, that would have been…interesting. Plus it would 100% have been a massive story for the media if happening at any other major club, yet at Newcastle United, the media were happy for Mike Ashley to have an almost completely free ride for 14+ years.

It was recently (just over two weeks ago) reported by The Mail that they have seen papers filed to the court by Amanda Staveley in response to Mike Ashley’s legal action, with some very interesting claims made regarding Ashley and what his Sports Direct / Frasers did (or didn’t!) pay for the overwhelming promotion of his retail empire in recent years, despite claims by Mike Ashley that money WAS going to be paid into the club. The Mail saying that Amanda Staveley is claiming that Newcastle had ‘not received any sponsorship fees in respect of the Sports Direct or Flannels signage for the 2019/20, 2020/21 or 2021/22 seasons’…

This of course all has to be argued out in court but it would be extraordinary for Amanda Staveley to be claiming these missing payments into Newcastle United from Mike Ashley and his retail empire, if they are not true. As Ashley would simply need to point to the payment(s) and when they went into NUFC.

What is even more extraordinary though, is the complete lack of interest in these latest shameless (claimed / reported) Mike Ashley actions, from the vast majority of the media, well indeed, pretty much all of it, with once again rare honourable exceptions. Yet the very same media, football and non-football, have published countless articles about what a disgrace it will be if / when the new Newcastle United owners arrange new sponsorship deals that see actual cash coming into St James Park!!!

How on earth was it not a stand out story to cover when Mike Ashley was simply using and abusing Newcastle United?

Just like with the signings these past three transfer windows, or indeed now close on fifteen years, if we average out what outside companies might now pay to have their names associated with Newcastle United, combined with what has been the case in the 14+ years of Mike Ashley, what exactly will be outrageous when you look at the complete picture???

Buying big Geordie Dan Burn for £13m in January 2022 is ‘cheating’ apparently, yet selling the then exciting homegrown Geordie Andy Carroll for £35m eleven years earlier in January 2011 and buying no replacement mid-season, was simply seen as Mike Ashley doing good business by pretty much the entire media, no matter how much it harmed the football club. Easy with hindsight to say whatever but Carroll had scored 11 goals in 18 PL starts that season and who knows how differently his career and injury record might have ended up, if staying at the club he supports and a team built around him at the time? (***This is NOT an article about whether it ended up better or not for Newcastle United to sell Andy Carroll for £35m, Carroll used simply as part of the illustration in terms of showing how the media covered his departure, as part of the overall dismal NUFC reporting)

