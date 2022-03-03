Opinion

Middlesbrough brought a smile to my face

I had an enjoyable night on Tuesday watching another instalment of the Middlesbrough FA Cup adventure in this season’s competition.

Boro were awesome as they put Tottenham Hotspur to the sword in extra-time, to follow up their victory on penalties against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the previous round.

Spurs were downright awful but that doesn’t detract from the wholehearted Middlesbrough performance.

It was wonderful to see elderly ladies and little bairns all joyfully celebrating together at the Riverside on the final whistle.

It was also nice to get a brief peek at the deflated Spurs fans who had made the journey north.

The fact that these same supporters call Newcastle United fans deluded, is one of football’s real hypocritical mysteries to me.

The self-entitlement that pours out whenever Spurs get a platform and opportunity, like Tuesday night’s televised fifth Round tie, never ever fails to amuse and amaze me.

They have been elevated to the “Septic 6” by the powers that be…not by any sustained success throughout their history.

Spurs have been punching above their weight since the Premier League began, Daniel Levy and their backers / board know this.

That is why Tottenham were the most vociferous against the Newcastle United takeover being completed and spat their dummies the furthest (alongside Man Utd) when it finally went through.

The days of the Waddlers and Gazzas leaving Newcastle for these other under-achievers in the 1980s, will now thankfully be a thing of the past.

Chris Waddle won nothing there and Gascoigne basically picked up his career defining injury alongside his cup medal.

Maybe Antonio Conte (if he’s still there) will get Spurs fired up for Everton at the weekend and do us a little favour?

Who knows??

What I do know is that Tottenham Hotspur are the first on our radar in the next few years, as we go hunting down the teams within the ghastly EPL cartel.

Onwards and Upwards…..HTL.

