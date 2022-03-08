News

Michael Owen finds this now staggering at Newcastle United – ‘Almost unstoppable’

Michael Owen has been talking about Newcastle United.

The former England and Newcastle striker reflecting on what is now going on at St James Park.

Michael Owen declaring ‘How has that happened?’ as he ponders these last three months.

The player turned pundit declaring ‘Their record over the last seven or eight games…it is quite staggering.’

Those last eight NUFC Premier League results reading:

Newcastle United 1 Man Utd 1

Newcastle United 1 Watford 1

Leeds 0 Newcastle United 1

Newcastle United 3 Everton 1

Newcastle United 1 Aston Villa 0

West Ham 1 Newcastle United 1

Brentford 0 Newcastle United 2

Newcastle United 2 Brighton 1

Not a single Premier League defeat since 19 December 2021, unbeaten in eight PL matches, winning five of the last six, 16 points from the last possible 18, only five goals conceded in over 13 hours of Premier League football…it is indeed ‘staggering’ and as for ‘How has that happened?’…well, we (Newcastle United fans) know.

Eddie Howe has happened.

A professional, dedicated, talented, experienced (though still young) Head Coach, having come in and replaced one who was 100% going to relegate Newcastle United.

As Michael Owen indicates, January signings have ‘helped’ but that is only one small part of the story, the biggest factor by a million miles has been Eddie Howe replacing Steve Bruce and then the new boss improving every single one of the existing first team players, some of them by an incredible degree.

Michael Owen says that when things are on the up at St James Park, Newcastle United can be ‘almost unstoppable’…something which we saw with both Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson, with unfortunately that momentum allowed to falter both times when those managers left, due to the shortcomings of those running the club back then.

With now ambitious owners at the club who have declared their determination to turn Newcastle United into a club that wins trophies and indicated their willingness to invest on and off the pitch to make that happen.

All I can say is bring it on.

Michael Owen speaking to Premier League Productions after the weekend’s matches, which included Newcastle United beating Brighton at St James Park:

“Newcastle United have got loads of momentum at the moment.

“Their record over the last seven or eight games…it is quite staggering.

“How has that happened?

“The business they did has helped but one or two of them [new signings] have got injured already.

“That place, when it’s on fire, it is absolutely bouncing.

“When it is going wrong, it can snowball as well [the other way].

“The mood swings of that place are huge.

“However, if it is going well, then wow.

“It is almost unstoppable.”

