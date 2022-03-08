News

Matt Targett agreed Aston Villa sale price to Newcastle made public if all parties agree on move

At 6pm on transfer deadline day (31 January 2022), Newcastle United made an official announcement that they had signed Matt Targett.

Arriving from Aston Villa on loan, the left-back was the fourth arrival of the January transfer window and followed the permanent additions of Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes at St. James Park.

Dan Burn was to follow as the fifth January signing, later on that transfer deadline day.

There was much hilarity amongst journalists, pundits, rival fans etc etc, the ‘richest club in the World’ supposedly getting knocked back by Lucas Digne, who signed for Aston Villa, with then Newcastle having to go to Villa to loan Matt Targett, the player displaced from the team by Digne.

When completing the loan move, Matt Targett said:

“I’m delighted to be here. I can’t wait to get going and meet all the fans and hopefully we can have a successful end to the season.

“My family have friends here and they’ve always said it’s a football-mad city, so to experience it and be part of it – I’m really looking forward to it.”

Whilst Eddie Howe stated:

“We have gone into this transfer window with a plan to add strong competition in specific areas of the team and Matt will be a fantastic option for us on the left.

“He has important Premier League experience and know-how at this level, so I’m really pleased we’ve been able to add him to the squad.”

As for Newcastle United fans, they were open minded.

Considering the complete mess that the left-back position has been for some years, signing someone who had started 55 of the last 57 Aston Villa Premier League matches before France international Digne was brought in, didn’t sound like Newcastle United were bringing in a poor player.

Not only has Matt Targett looked a level above what we’d become used to in the left-back position, he actually looks a really good player.

Whilst Dan Burn and Kieran Trippier have relatively quickly attracted a lot of praise as looking like really good January signings for Newcastle United, the media still haven’t really registered just what an impact Matt Targett has had as well. Unlike the fans, with Newcastle supporters loving just how much better and more secure the left side has looked since the loan player’s introduction, plus on top of that his ability to get forward. At last, NUFC look to have a very good modern day left-back, capable of doing it at both ends of the pitch.

Not surprisingly, when daring to look ahead, Newcastle United fans have more and more been mentioning the fact that trying to sign Matt Targett on a permanent deal in the summer, looks a no-brainer.

A major boost to that has come on Tuesday morning, with the Shields Gazette reporting that their information is that a summer buying option WAS included in the loan deal. The newspaper making public that at the end of the season, they have been told that Newcastle United can make the switch permanent by paying £15m, less the loan fee NUFC have paid, though they don’t specify how much was paid as that loan fee.

Either way, paying no more than £15m for the 26 year old, looks to make absolute sense for Newcastle United, as things currently stand. So long as Matt Targett maintains the form he has shown so far, this should be an easy deal to decide to do. Plus, the player himself looks to be absolutely loving it, playing in front of the Newcastle fans.

Unable to play of course in the win over Aston Villa (and Lucas Digne…), Matt Targett has started and completed all of the other four Premier League matches since his arrival:

Newcastle 3 Everton 1

West Ham 1 Newcastle 1

Brentford 0 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1

Matt Targett has been in the top handful of Newcastle players in all four matches so far and has made a massive difference on that left side. His partnership with Ryan Fraser on the left in these last two wins looking especially promising.

