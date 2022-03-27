News

Martin Dubravka serious concerns for Eddie Howe as keeper forced to pull out of international squad

Martin Dubravka was one of a number of Newcastle United players called up for international football in March.

Slovakia with games against Norway on Friday 25 March and then playing Finland on Tuesday 29 March.

After Friday’s match against Norway, I thought I would see how Martin Dubravka had got on in the game. However, he hadn’t started the game, nor was he named amongst the subs.

I hadn’t seen any reason given for the Newcastle keeper’s absence and so started having a dig around the media in Slovakia, eventually finding this report ahead of Friday’s 2-0 defeat to Norway:

Stefan Tarkovic (Head Coach of Slovakia) speaking to futbalsfz.sk:

“I am very sorry that two more players have to leave [the squad].

“Martin Dubravka suspects angina. Our doctors started antibiotic treatment for him.

“He is in isolation and will definitely not be part of the team in Norway and Finland. Ivan Schranz came together with an untreated member after a club match with Linz.

“Since he still doesn’t have it right, after talking to the doctors and the player, I decided that he wouldn’t travel with us and return to the club. Instead of Martin Dúbravka, I called František Plach and Ivan Schranz will be replaced by Erik Jirka.”

(The Google translation of the Tarkovic quote gives the condition / issue as Martin Dubravka ‘suspects angina’ so we await with interest to see what Newcastle United officially announce the situation to be.)

As was the case a year earlier, Martin Dubravka once again injured and unable to start the 2021/22 Premier League season.

In his absence, 27 goals were conceded in the opening 12 PL matches by Freddie Woodman and Karl Darlow.

Whilst with Martin Dubravka, it has been 22 goals conceded in 17 PL matches, since Eddie Howe put him back in the team in his (Howe’s) second match.

The exact stats for the three NUFC goalkeepers this 2021/22 PL season having been:

With Freddie Woodman in goal, Newcastle picked up an average of 0.25 points per game and averaged 3.00 goals conceded.

With Karl Darlow in goal, Newcastle picked up an average of 0.62 points per game and averaged 1.87 goals conceded.

With Martin Dubravka in goal, Newcastle have picked up an average of 1.47 points per game and averaged 1.29 goals conceded.

If you look at what has happened since that very tricky trio of games in a row when Newcastle lost to Liverpool, Leicester and Man City, conceding 11 goals in three matches. The next eleven Martin Dubravka starts have seen only eight goals conceded. The last time Dubravka conceded more than once in a match was over three months ago now, back on 19 December 2021.

I think the Slovakian keeper is back to somewhere near his best and now we have a far better Head Coach in place and better quality options added in the January transfer window (especially in defence), it is a very different state of affairs when it comes to Newcastle United defending, compared to the shambles under Steve Bruce.

Here’s hoping this latest health scare doesn’t prove serious for Martin Dubravka, as for me he is really pushing his case to still be Newcastle United number one in August.

