Lee Clark is out of Africa (again) after only 51 days in the job

Lee Clark set off on an adventure, the former Newcastle United star, one of Kevin Keegan’s Entertainers of the 90s, heading to North East Africa in March 2021.

Having managed the likes of Huddersfield, Birmingham and Blyth Spartans, Lee Clark adding Al Merrikh to the list.

The club is based in Sudan and after taking the job 12 months ago, Lee Clark oversaw eight matches in both the Sudan Premier League and African Champions League, with Al Merrikh winning four games, drawing two and losing two.

However, only three months in, Lee Clark resigned in June 2021.

Then in a surprise move, Lee Clark returned to Al Merrikh on 29 January 2022, only seven months after resigning.

The former NUFC midfielder taking charge of six games – winning three, losing two and drawing one.

On Friday however, Al Merrikh lost 3-1 to Egypt’s Al Ahly in the African Champions League, which left the Sudanese side bottom of Group A and unable to progress to the quarter-finals of the African Champions League.

Now on Monday (21 March 2022), only 51 days after taking the job again, it has been announced that Al Merrikh have sacked Lee Clark.

