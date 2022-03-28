News

Late international returns complicate Eddie Howe’s preparations for Tottenham v Newcastle

It is Tottenham v Newcastle United in six days time.

After what will have been a 17 day gap with no proper football, thankfully 4.30pm on Sunday NUFC will be back in action.

Eddie Howe of course took the Newcastle United squad (less those on international duty) away for a warm weather training camp in Dubai last week, with those players now back on Tyneside training ahead of this tough Premier League match.

Ahead of this Tottenham v Newcastle match, United only have a relatively small number of players away on international duty, but potential question marks on some of them when it comes to starting that Premier League game on Sunday.

Both Fabian Schar and Martin Dubravka have been forced to withdraw from their international squads due to injury and / or illness, with their conditions to be assessed this week. Here’s hoping we will see the club confirming they are back in training in the coming days.

Meanwhile, there are four NUFC first team players who are set to play again for their countries before heading home.

Emil Krafth has an all or nothing match on Tuesday night, when Sweden play Poland to decide which of them wins this final play-off and goes to the World Cup finals in Qatar. Krafth with just a relatively short flight back from Poland and set to be back on Tyneside on Wednesday and hopefully available for training by Thursday at the latest.

Chris Wood and his teammates beat Tahiti 1-0 on Sunday.

This means they now play on Wednesday night in Qatar and must win this play-off final qualifier to decide who tops Oceanian qualifying. The winner of this game will then play the country who finishes fourth in CONCACAF qualifying, which looks set to almost certainly be Costa Rica. That game to be played on June 13 or June 14, with the winner then qualifying for the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Chris Wood looks set to start this key game for sure and that will mean he will have started three New Zealand games and came off the bench in another in a ten day period (21 March – 30 March). The earliest he will possibly be available for NUFC training looks set to be Friday, so interesting to see what Eddie Howe does with his centre-forward. Chris Wood has played every minute of all ten Premier League games since his arrival, scoring only once but helping NUFC pick up 20 points in those ten matches.

We then have both Bruno Guimaraes and Miguel Almiron with games kicking off in the early hours of Wednesday morning (UK time).

Almiron and Paraguay are playing in Peru with a 12.30am (UK time) Wednesday kick-off and Guimaraes has the same time kick-off with Brazil away in Bolivia.

Having to travel back from Lima and La Paz respectively, after long journeys for the pair it would seem Friday is most likely to be when the pair are back at the NUFC training ground.

Some other Premier League clubs at times have put on private planes to get international players back from South America ASAP, interesting to see if Newcastle go down this route, now and / or in the future.

There looks to be a combination of factors set to determine who plays in that Tottenham v Newcastle match and with five more games in April to follow, Eddie Howe will no doubt be mindful that the three home games that follow the trip to Spurs, look probably the best bet to pick up points, with Wolves, Leicester and Crystal Palace visiting, before then NUFC are away to Norwich.

With the final four games against Liverpool (home), Man City (away), Arsenal (home) and Burnley (away), Eddie Howe will for sure be hoping safety is reached before this tricky quartet of matches.

Newcastle United players on international duty in March 2022

Monday 21 March

New Zealand 4 Fiji 0 World Cup qualifier (played at neutral venue in Qatar)

Chris Wood scored twice and went on to 30 goals for his country, making him New Zealand’s top goalscorer ever.

Thursday 24 March

New Zealand 7 New Caledonia 1 World Cup qualifier (played at neutral venue in Qatar)

The Kiwis brought the Newcastle United January signing on in the 71st minute and he still scored two goals, which makes it eight goals for Chris Wood in his last six appearances for New Zealand. Those goals in the 7-1 demolition job on New Caledonia, means that Chris Wood is now on 32 goals for New Zealand, three clear of the next highest in the national team’s history.

Brazil 4 Chile 0 World Cup qualifier

Coming off the bench after 82 minutes when replacing Manchester United’s Fred and the score at 3-0, Bruno Guimaraes was swiftly into the thick of the action.

In the first minute of injury time the Newcastle midfielder threaded a pass through to Richarlison and the Everton striker supplied an excellent left foot finish to make it 4-0. Brazil are unbeaten in the group, long since qualified for Qatar and now all but certain to finish top of the group ahead of Argentina.

Paraguay 3 Ecuador 1 World Cup qualifier

After a dismal run of five defeats and two draws in their last seven South American group qualifiers, a rare bit of positivity for Paraguay and Miguel Almiron.

With chances of qualifying for Qatar long gone, second bottom of the (10 team) group Paraguay beat third top Ecuador 3-1.

An excellent performance from Miguel Almiron seeing him crown his display with some excellent footwork on the edge of the box and a sweet left foot finish into the bottom corner.

Sweden 1 Czech Republic 0 World Cup qualifier

Sweden won their play-off semi-final and now will play Poland on Tuesday (29 March) night, the winner guaranteed a place at the World Cup finals in Qatar later this year. Emil Krafth missed this game due to suspension but will be back available on Tuesday.

Friday 25 March

Norway 2 Slovakia 0 Friendly

Martin Dubravka not involved due to injury / illness, has withdrawn from the squad.

Saturday 26 March Friendly

England 2 Switzerland 1

Fabian Schar wasn’t involved, as withdrawn from the squad due to injury.

Sunday 27 March World Cup qualifier (played at neutral venue in Qatar)

New Zealand 1 Tahiti 0, Chris Wood playing the full 90 minutes but not scoring on this occasion.

Tuesday 29 March World Cup qualifier

Poland v Sweden (Emil Krafth) A play-off final decider with the winner on the night qualifying for the finals in Qatar.

Finland v Slovakia Friendly

Martin Dubravka won’t be involved due to injury / illness, has withdrawn from the squad.

Switzerland v Kosovo Friendly

Fabian Schar won’t be involved, as withdrawn from the squad due to injury.

Wednesday 30 March (played at neutral venue in Qatar)

New Zealand v Solomon Islands World Cup qualifier

Chris Wood and his teammates must win this play-off final qualifier to decide who tops Oceanian qualifying. The winner of this game will then play the country who finishes fourth in CONCACAF qualifying, which looks set to almost certainly be Costa Rica. That game to be played on June 13 or June 14, with the winner then qualifying for the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Peru v Paraguay (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier

World Cup qualification group match (In UK time the kick-off is 12.30am on Wednesday 30 March)

Bolivia v Brazil (Bruno Guimaraes) World Cup qualifier

World Cup qualification group match (In UK time the kick-off is 12.30am on Wednesday 30 March)

