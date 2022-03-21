News

Kieron Dyer resigns from role at Ipswich Town

Kieron Dyer has resigned from his coaching role.

Ipswich Town releasing an official statement (see below) saying that it has come as a ‘surprise’ that the former Newcastle United player has left the club.

Kieron Dyer was Under 23s Manager at the League One club.

Back in October (2021) it was announced that Kieron Dyer had been admitted to hospital.

The former Newcastle United midfielder said to be having a series of test carried out for an unspecified problem/ condition.

Then at the end of October 2021 Kieron Dyer revealed (see below) via Ipswich Town, just how serious his condition was, making public that he needed a liver transplant.

No doubt many people will be connecting today’s news with the medical situation revealed five months ago.

Ipswich Town Official Statement – Sunday 31 October 2021:

‘The Club can confirm Town U23 manager Kieron Dyer has been diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Kieron has been managing problems with his liver for the past couple of years, and now requires a transplant.

Kieron has told the Club: “Unfortunately, I was diagnosed with a condition of the liver a couple of years ago, that would lead to me one day needing a transplant.

“Over the next week, test results will confirm when I need to go through this procedure.

“I see myself as a very positive person that will overcome this minor setback.

“I’m very grateful to the Club, the supporters and the general public for their messages of support over the past week.

“I would like to ask everyone now to respect my privacy, and my family’s privacy.”

The best wishes of everyone at Ipswich Town Football Club remain with Kieron and his family.

We reiterate our request that everyone respects Kieron’s wishes in privacy for him and his family.’

Ipswich Town official statement – 21 March 2022:

Ipswich Town Football Club can confirm that Kieron Dyer has resigned from his position as U23s manager with immediate effect.

Kieron had been in charge of the young Blues since October 2020 and leaves the U23s following a successful season to date.

Town CEO Mark Ashton said: “It has come as a surprise to us that Kieron wishes to stand down from his role as U23s manager.

“Kieron’s played his part in the development of some of our young players and we thank him for his efforts.

“I speak on behalf of everyone at the Club in wishing Kieron all the very best with his future.”

