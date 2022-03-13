News

Just staring at this Premier League form table update ahead of Chelsea v Newcastle United

This (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks ahead of Newcastle United taking on Chelsea.

The two clubs meeting at Stamford Bridge, 2pm Sunday afternoon (13 March 2022).

Eddie Howe looking to make it seven wins from the last eight games and unbeaten in ten.

Here is the Premier League form table which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Chelsea with latest one listed first:

Norwich 1 Chelsea 3

Burnley 0 Chelsea 4

Crystal Palace 0 Chelsea 1

Chelsea 2 Tottenham 0

Brighton 1 Chelsea 1

Man City 1 Chelsea 0

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the latest result first:

Southampton 1 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1

Brentford 0 Newcastle 2

West Ham 1 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0

Newcastle 3 Everton 1

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Sunday 13 March 2022:

When analysing the info above, the Premier League form table now makes for VERY interesting reading.

Newcastle United with only Liverpool ahead of them on recent form, Klopp’s men winning all of their last six.

Eddie Howe’s team second in the Premier League form table with 16 points from the last possible 18. Newcastle United scoring eleven goals and conceding only four in these half dozen matches.

Indeed, only three other clubs have had more than three wins in their last half dozen PL matches – Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Chelsea are fourth top of the Premier League form table, with 13 points from a possible 18.

Indeed, if you stretch the stats to the last seven games, the Premier League form table would show Newcastle United with 19 points from a possible 21, with Chelsea having five less and 14 points from their last potential 21.

The incredible job Eddie Howe has done, means that there is fully ten points between Newcastle and the relegation zone, which could potentially stretch t0 as many as 13 today…

With Brentford’s late win over Burnley on Saturday, it does look like it is now pretty certain to be the five that appear to have been cut adrift who will provide the three to be relegated. No surprise to see those five, are all also in the bottom six of the Premier League form table. Who can now find a run of form to turn it around?

