Opinion

Just a typical quiet Thursday night…Bruno scores greatest debut Newcastle United goal ever!

As I have said previously, I now approach any game with hope, belief and optimism.

However, to travel away to one of our historically bogey teams and rule the roost was phenomenal.

The Newcastle United away record at Southampton in the Premier League era had seen only two NUFC wins in 20 visits, with a massive 13 defeats and five draws. Five of those last eight visits had seen Newcastle United fail to score, including last season’s dismal 2-0 defeat under Steve Bruce.

I can remember when we would be beaten down there by a certain young player called Alan Shearer, however, after my now very welcome customary gloating session watching MOTD last weekend…I realised that the red and white Sunderland in disguise weren’t all that.

On Thursday night they had the audacity to score the opening goal, which angered the sleeping giant so much, that two of our January signings scored their debut goals.

A classic Shelvey cross to the head of Big Chris got our equaliser.

Then Bruno scored, what for me, was the most outstanding debut (first start) goal I have ever seen from a Newcastle United player.

A back-heeler of such arrogance that sunk the red and whites.

Hasenhuttl was virtually punching himself in the b.llocks in frustration as Eddie Howe’s giants crushed his team into submission.

A massive result, especially when you consider Southampton had only lost one Premier League home game all season.

Bring on Vlad The Mad’s Chelski.

For a message has gone out. We are Newcastle. We are truly United. And we shall beat them in the name of our brothers and sisters in Ukraine and send a clear message.

For Newcastle fear nobody – play us at your peril.

Eddie Howe’s Black And White Army!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 1 Newcastle 2 – Thursday 10 March 7.30pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Southampton:

S Armstrong 25

Newcastle:

Wood 32, Guimaraes 52

Possession was Southampton 68% (65%) Newcastle 32% (35%)

Total shots were Southampton 14 (7) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Southampton 5 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Southampton 12 (4) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Manquillo 90+1), Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock, Shelvey, Guimaraes (Longstaff 67), Fraser (Almiron 85), Murphy, Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Gayle, Lascelles, De Bolle, Ritchie

