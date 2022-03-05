News

Joelinton wins Newcastle United player of the month award

The winner of the Newcastle United player of the month for February has been announced.

There were four players nominated – Ryan Fraser, Joelinton, Joe Willock and Dan Burn.

With almost 60% of the fan vote, Joelinton picking up the award.

Newcastle United official announcement – 5 March 2022:

Joelinton is the FUN88 Player of the Month for February.

The Brazilian has been in excellent form under Eddie Howe and last month his outstanding midfield displays helped the Magpies to three wins and a draw from their four matches.

And he capped it off with a fine header in United’s win at Brentford to scoop the award with almost 60 per cent of the public vote – all the more impressive given some of the other performances from Newcastle players during the month.

Ryan Fraser – himself nominated for the Premier League’s EA Sports Player of the Month award – was the runner-up with 20 per cent of the vote, with Dan Burn and Joe Willock also in the top four.

Joelinton said: “I’m very pleased and very grateful. Thanks to the fans who voted for me and to everyone for their support.

“I’m very happy and hope to continue the hard work and play well to give more wins to the team and make the fans happy.”

