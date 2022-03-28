News

Jeff Stelling Sky Sports U-Turn – Great news for Newcastle United fans

Jeff Stelling has announced a remarkable u-turn.

October 2021 saw Jeff Stelling reveal his decision to step down from presenting Soccer Saturday after 30 years at Sky.

However, Monday afternoon has seen the very welcome news that he has now decided to stay on as host of Soccer Saturday, for at least next (2022/23) season.

Jeff Stelling announcing his u-turn – 28 March 2022:

“Sky Sports is my home, and the Soccer Saturday team are a big part of my life.

“As the end of the season approached and I was preparing to say goodbye, I realised that I was not ready to blow the final whistle and leave the best job in the world.

“I am thrilled to be staying, and excited about moving the show forward and creating more special Saturday afternoons on Sky Sports.”

In an era of so much stupidity in / on the media, now least some of the other characters appearing on Sky Sports, great news that one of the good guys has decided to stick around.

For Newcastle United fans in particular this is a very welcome u-turn, as Jeff Stelling has repeatedly shown himself ready to stand up for NUFC, the city, the people, the region, plus call out certain charlatans.

Here are a few classics from the past..

Jeff Stelling via Twitter – 28 December 2021 (after Newcastle United outplayed Man Utd and unlucky to only get a point in a 1-1 draw:

“If Newcastle can replicate this in games to come they will make some pundits eat their words.

“Thought Joelinton, St Maximin, Fraser and Shelvey outstanding.

“In fact they all did a job.”

Sean Mcquillan (Man Utd fan):

“They raised their game because it’s us, they’re going down! good riddens.”

Jeff Stelling:

“Good riddance. Pathetic attitude.”

Sean Mcquillan (Man Utd fan):

“BBC do it better now, switch over.”

Jeff Stelling:

“Then follow their presenters.”

Jeff Stelling taking to Twitter and slaughtering Mike Ashley, calling for the Police to enforce the closing of Sports Direct stores and other non-essential shops when Covid restrictions were introduced – 24 March 2020:

“Seriously tried to stay quiet but for Sports Direct to say they are essential and will stay open is a disgrace.

“It helps jeopardise all of us.

“I suggest the police should enforce closure if every shop like this and there should be huge penalties against them for taking the p.ss.

“And you know what Sports Direct and everyone else.

“I am 65. I am scared.

“I want to be able to present Soccer Saturday in future.

“Please stop. Please do what you are asked.

“Just close down, stay home. Ok?.”

Jeff Stelling on Sky Sports – 30 September 2018 (Jeff Stelling reacting after Ian Abrahams on Talksports said that Newcastle United only get 52,000 at games because there’s nothing else to do in Newcastle)

“You may have also seen this week that a radio reporter said that the only reason Newcastle get 52,000, is because there is nothing else to do in the city.

“Now this is not a rant but….

“He has probably never been to St James Park.

“He has probably never had a night out in the Bigg Market.

“He has probably never eaten at any of the wonderful restaurants.

“He has never appreciated the marvellous architecture of Grey Street.

“He’ll never have been to the Theatre Royal.

“Never have been to the Racecourse.

“He’ll never have strode along the Quayside in the shadow of the Tyne Bridge.

“I doubt that he has ever visited the Baltic gallery.

“He probably doesn’t know that Greggs opened their first ever branch in Newcastle in 1951.

“He’s never had a Newky Brown.

“And he’s never had a stottie cake…actually, e has probably eaten a stottie cake, quite a lot of them in truth.

“It is a wonderful city with loads to do and loads to eat and loads to drink and don’t believe what you hear on the radio.

“Trust me.”

