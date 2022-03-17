Opinion

Incredible 37 days for Everton and Newcastle United – Absolutely loving it

On 8 February 2022, two relegation threatened teams met at St James Park, Everton the visitors to take on Newcastle United.

At that moment in time, Everton had 19 points from 20 Premier League games.

Whilst after 21 Premier League matches, Newcastle united were four points behind on 15 points.

Moving forward only 37 days…

Quite remarkably, Eddie Howe has masterminded a situation whereby going from four points behind Everton before kick-off on Tuesday 8 February, to now nine points AHEAD of the Goodison Park club.

Looking further back, since he arrived at St James Park, Eddie Howe has a Premier League record of:

Played 17 Won 7 Drawn 5 Lost 5 (Points 26) – An average of 1.53 points per match

Whilst with Everton, their extended form record over 19 Premier League matches shows:

Played 19 Won 2 Drawn 2 Lost 15 (Points 8) – An average of 0.42 points per match

More recent form shows that until the defeat at Chelsea on Sunday, Eddie Howe was on a run of nine PL matches unbeaten and includes six wins, scoring 14 goals and conceding only 6.

In contrast, Everton with a run most recently of nine PL games that include eight defeats and just one win, scoring 7 and conceding 18, failing to score at all in five of the nine.

A massive game tonight and if Newcastle United can defend as well as they have done recently AND score the first goal, this could be a very enjoyable visit and a fourth Premier League win in a row over the blue scousers.

