If you had forgotten just how shameless Chelsea are, this Tuesday official statement will remind you…

I was down at Chelsea on Sunday.

Happy to say that as usual, I left Stamford Bridge having been reminded just why I hate them so much.

Everything about their rotten club…absolutely no saving graces, especially the vast majority of the Chelsea fanbase.

The thing is though, that I have noticed a certain amount of sympathy being shown towards them, due to the challenging circumstances they are facing.

I even overheard the odd Newcastle United fan on Sunday going a bit soft on them.

Not me, I am completely loving what is happening at Chelsea, couldn’t happen to a better club and / or set of supporters.

If you were / are one of those who did find yourself going a bit soft (in the head?) about Chelsea, then just look at this official statement that they have released today.

Chelsea say that they won’t be allowed now to sell tickets for Saturday’s FA Cup game at Middlesbrough so “it is with extreme reluctance that we are asking the FA board to direct that the game be played behind closed doors for matters of sporting integrity.”

Sporting integrity and Chelsea, you couldn’t make it up!

Their statement continues, “Chelsea FC recognises that such an outcome would have a huge impact on Middlesbrough and its supporters…but we believe this is the fairest way of proceeding in the current circumstances.”

What an absolute horrible bunch of tw.ts!

Obviously Chelsea are trying to escalate this and make it as problematic as possible for as many people as possible, in order to try and get less harsh conditions imposed on themselves. Meaning they are quite happy to penalise tens of thousands of Middlesbrough fans, who haven’t had two decades worth of trophies bought for them by somebody like Roman Abramovich.

The ‘fairest way of proceeding’…really??? For who???

The audacity of Chelsea, thinking they are in a position to dictate to Middlesbrough fans, that they shouldn’t be able to go to their biggest match of the season, in their own ground, is absolutely breathtaking.

So then…

If Chelsea believe this is the only ‘fair’ way to proceed, then surely if they (Chelsea) are unable in remaining games, to be able to sell away tickets for Premier League matches at Stamford Bridge, then that means those games will have to be also behind closed doors, with Chelsea season ticket holders locked out?

Honestly, Chelsea yet again proving, they know the price of everything but the value of nothing.

I think when it comes to ‘integrity’ and ‘fairness’ that even for suggesting this, Chelsea should be kicked out of the FA Cup and the tie awarded to Middlesbrough.

Chelsea official statement – 15 March 2022:

‘We are disappointed to announce we will not be able to sell tickets for Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough.

Despite engaging in extensive discussions with the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), the deadline to purchase away tickets has passed without appropriate amendments being made to the Government licence which would allow a full allocation of Chelsea supporters to attend. Executives at Middlesbrough had been kind enough to extend their deadline for ticket sales and stadium allocation from 7.30pm last night until 9.30am this morning.

It is important for the competition that the match against Middlesbrough goes ahead, however it is with extreme reluctance that we are asking the FA board to direct that the game be played behind closed doors for matters of sporting integrity.

Chelsea FC recognises that such an outcome would have a huge impact on Middlesbrough and its supporters, as well as our own fans who have already bought the limited number of tickets that were sold before the licence was imposed, but we believe this is the fairest way of proceeding in the current circumstances.

We will continue to discuss the issue of ticket sales with OFSI as there are a number of fixtures still to be played this season and we hope to reach a resolution.’

