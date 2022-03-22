Opinion

‘If Allan Saint-Maximin continues on show pony route I’d be happy to take the £40m’

Well, that Dean Wikins article (read here) about the merits / liabilities of Allan Saint-Maximin (The Saint) has certainly put a cat among the pigeons.

For what it’s worth, here’s my take.

Dean is so right to remind us that in the dark, dark Mike Ashley days, Allan Saint-Maximin was just about the only flicker of light that we had and that’s why we all loved him.

He was our ONLY bright light in the darkness, so we loved him.

We loved him, so we forgave the fact that he gave away possession so many times.

We loved him, so we forgave the fact that every time he wasn’t awarded a free kick, he lay writhing on the ground for valuable seconds, whilst his now outnumbered teammates were trying to defend the situation.

We loved him, so we forgave the fact that his idea of marking the opposition consists of checking to make sure he’s onside.

We loved him, so we didn’t mind him firing a speculative shot high or wide when better options were available.

The statistics from the Other14 Twitter account (which analyses the clubs and their players who aren’t the ‘big six’) quoted in the article make fair points…but I’m sure he would be clearly at the top of any list of number of times he lost possession.

However, here’s the thing. We should not be comparing The Saint’s statistics with “The Other 14”. Those days are, hopefully, consigned to the FCB dustbin of history where they belong.

How does Allan Saint-Maximin compare to the big six?

In my opinion, the talent is there but the “show pony” attitude needs to be replaced with dedication and a desire to become more tactically astute.

It’s all very well to Tweet videos of a two minute workout on a treadmill…but I’d like to see him doing what Joelinton has done with such spectacular success.

Study videos of every involvement in every game and question what was going through his mind at the precise moment when he made the correct/incorrect decision to do what he decided to do.

Did Allan Saint-Maximin / was he able to look up and around him?

Did Allan Saint-Maximin / was he able to carry out a risk/benefit analysis in deciding to do what he did?

Did Allan Saint-Maximin know exactly what he was going to do if he received the ball?

Was Allan Saint-Maximin really that badly hurt?

Did that rolling around achieve anything at all?

Imagine The Saint improving as much as Joelinton has?!!

Them he would be heading the Big six stats and not The Other14.

If Allan Saint-Maximin chooses to continue on his “show pony” route, then I would be happy to take the £40m and spend it on a proper team player.

