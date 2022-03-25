Opinion

How many more points do Newcastle United need to be safe from relegation? Vote now

The question we are asking NUFC fans today is: ‘How many more points do Newcastle United need to be safe from relegation?’

It is now approaching the business end of the relegation battle and in just over eight weeks time, we will know the outcome.

Which three Premier League clubs are dropping down to the second tier?

This is how the Premier League table currently looks during this March international break:

As you can see, Newcastle United currently on 31 points, nine points clear of the drop zone, although second bottom Burnley are ten points behind NUFC but with two games in hand.

Eddie Howe and his team have nine Premier League matches (full list below) with 27 points to play for.

The question is, what do you think…How many more points do Newcastle United need to be safe from relegation?

Newcastle United upcoming confirmed matches:

Sunday 3 April 4.30pm – Tottenham away (Sky Sports)

Friday 8 April 8pm – Wolves home (Sky Sports)

Sunday 17 April 2.15pm – Leicester home (Sky Sports)

Wednesday 20 April 7.45pm – Crystal Palace home

Saturday 23 April 3pm – Norwich away

Saturday 30 April 12.30pm – Liverpool home (BT Sport)

Saturday 7 May – Man City away with final decision awaited on what day / time the TV people decide it will be played.

Sunday 15 May – Arsenal home with final decision awaited on what day / time the TV people decide it will be played.

Sunday 22 May 4pm – Burnley away (all PL games played at same time on last day of season, TV chiefs deciding late on which ones to show live)

