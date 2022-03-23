News

History made – Newcastle United women’s team playing at St James Park as go for promotion

On Sunday 1 May, the Newcastle United women’s team will make history.

Playing for the first time at St James Park.

The club releasing the news on Wednesday (23 March 2022) night.

The Newcastle United owners have made clear, via Amanda Staveley, that they have big long-term plans in mind for the women’s team.

Sadly, down through the years of Mike Ashley’s ownership there was minimal support / encouragement given to the Newcastle United women’s team.

However, that is all changing.

The first challenge is getting promotion out of the division they are in.

This is how the Newcastle United women’s team table currently looks:

As you can see, doing really really well this season, winning fifteen, drawing one and only one defeat.

However, as things stand, if Liverpool Feds won all their remaining seven games, they would be champions.

Only the team that finishes top gets promoted and so a crunch match coming up shortly, as the Newcastle United women’s team play at home to Bradford on Sunday (27 March) before the clash of the top two with NUFC hosting Liverpool Feds. Both these matches at their usual home venue, not St James Park.

It is then away games at Chorley and Alnwick, before that final day match at St James Park, Barnsley the visitors and a 2pm kick-off on Sunday 1 May.

You have to think that pretty much everything rests on the Liverpool game in 10 days time, if Newcastle win that then surely promotion and finishing as champions will be in their own hands on that final day of the season (if not before…).

The club have given the details for this history making match at St James Park, with gates opening at 12.30pm ahead of the 2pm kick-off.

It will be £3 adults/U16s and Concessions go free, with cash only at the turnstiles.

The game is included if you have a NUW season ticket, which is a season ticket to go and watch the Newcastle United women’s team this season, NOT your season ticket for the men’s team.

Hopefully a decent crowd regardless BUT if they can be crowned champions and promoted on this final day of their season, it could and should be a really decent crowd.

Good luck!

