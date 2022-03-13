Opinion

‘Has what I said on 3 December 2021 about Newcastle United come back to haunt me…?’

I wrote a short opinion article on the 3 December 2021 for the Mag which contained words of complete positivity about Newcastle United.

This was the day before playing Burnley at St James Park, at a time when Newcastle United were still yet to win a game and had seven points from fourteen Premier League matches.

That article (ED: Reproduced below) included opinions such as 11/8 at the bookies being the knocking bet of the year for Newcastle to stay up as “there is absolutely no chance of Newcastle being relegated.”

I waxed lyrical about Eddie Howe AND also Joelinton in midfield.

I talked of the obvious immediate transition and impact Eddie had already had on the club / squad and what he brings to the table.

I tipped Eddie to be honoured with manager of the month and a 10+ plus haul which at the time was highly unlikely after zero wins all season. However, that is exactly what he has done (although I did have to wait a couple of months for this particular prediction to come true) and what an achievement for Eddie Howe and the club, during a time of intensive pressure for points. Having to deal as well with an army of negative media ‘experts’ all anticipating relegation as we went through transition.

Eddie Howe stands a game or two away from significant Newcastle United history this month, potentially becoming only the second NUFC manager to win back to back manager of the month awards in the Premier League, is very much on the cards. Kevin Keegan did it 27 years ago in August and September 1995 and after a fantastic six points out of six so far in March, against Brighton and Southampton, he is maybe four points in two games away from achieving what would have been deemed impossible a few months ago.

Law of attraction is a fabulous mindset to have and it is working when it comes to thinking about Newcastle United. Long may that continue and there is absolutely no reason why we can’t go to Stamford Bridge and Goodison and bring further points home.

Our new signings have all been absolutely tremendous and uplifted others already at the club and of course us fans immeasurably. I do believe that the Chris Wood role has been understated still though, players like Fraser and Willock are able to advance a lot more up the pitch with the big lad up front. Good luck to the lad, Wilson has a fight on his hands to get back into this team in my view.

What a time to be a Geordie, genuinely can’t stop smiling.

‘Absolutely no chance of Newcastle United being relegated…’ (That Jonathan Gibson article on 3 December 2021)

Newcastle United will not be relegated, there you go…

Absolutely no chance in my opinion, 11/8 odds to stay up is the knocking bet of the year.

And I say that with a mentality and expectation that I don’t anticipate more than one or two additions in January that will actually start in the first team.

Eddie Howe has already had a profound effect on me as a fan of Newcastle United, to a level of anticipation I haven’t experienced since Bobby Robson, yes that includes Keegan’s return, Shearer and Rafa in between.

Eddie is clearly an exceptional leader, coach, communicator, tactician, man-manager, a glass half full kind of guy whose positivity and strength of mind is already having a huge effect on the club.

In a very short period, he has extracted more out of failed players than any fan would ever have imagined. The best example of that is clearly our record purchase Joelinton, who I thought was absolutely fantastic again against Norwich. They say (Shearer says mainly) that if you give these fans 100% commitment they ask for nothing more and will love you…. Joelinton could well turn his St James Park career on its head with Eddie’s guidance if that is the case.

In late August after his COVID return, I had the opportunity to talk to Karl Darlow at a well known Morpeth establishment for a good hour. He unequivocally said that Joelinton is “all-round” the best player at the club, which I was more than surprised at the time, but appreciate the comment now.

Not many points so far but plenty of positives are appearing and on top of the Howe factor, I think we categorically stay up because of the fans…

I thought the support on Tuesday night was magic and an atmosphere I have not experienced since after we had being relegated and played at home against Spurs, sat in my seat in the Milburn stand the noise from the traditional ‘corner’ was (as always) electric, That small bunch got the whole stadium going and even the Leazes End corner started to break out into a sing song.. unbelievable!!

I don’t go with this we must beat Brentford, Norwich and Burnley to stay up.

I think the way Eddie has set about the squad and his clear tactical superiority (in my eyes) to previous recent management choices, I fully believe that when Man City, Man Utd etc come into town they will be in for a surprise.

The fortress that was once St James has indeed at last returned. It won’t be 10 men the big boys come up against it, it will be 12 and a little prediction for December would be, an unlikely 10+ points picked up and a manager of the month award for Eddie Howe in his first full month in charge.

