Graham Potter on facing Newcastle United and Brighton’s injuries and availability

Graham Potter has been speaking to the media on Thursday afternoon.

The Brighton boss meeting journalists ahead of facing Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

Graham Potter getting a lot of plaudits for the way his team have played this season.

Having won four of their first five Premier League games of the season, wins have been difficult to come by in the months that have followed.

These last 21 Premier League matches have seen Brighton only win three, having lost six and drawn the other twelve.

However, the last three of those twenty one have all been defeats and the Seagulls not managing a single goal in this most recent trio of PL games.

Graham Potter press conference main points, as reported by BBC Sport – 3 March 2022:

Adam Lallana has made good progress, but Adam Webster has suffered an injury setback so is still out. Enock Mwepu is back from illness but the weekend might come too soon, while Jeremy Sarmiento is in contention.

On wearing yellow and blue away shirts with money to be donated to people in Ukraine: “We all want to try to do our little bit to help. The only thing we can do is show support and solidarity.”

Potter said losing three consecutive games is “part of the challenge at this level and you have to deal with that”.

With Brighton’s current squad, Potter said “we’ve got an opportunity to have a really exciting last 12 games and that’s what we’ll try to do”.

On Saturday’s game, Potter said: “I have a huge respect for what Eddie (Howe) has achieved in his career and we know Newcastle will be a tough game.”

Potter said Dan Burn has done well since joining the Magpies, which is what everyone at Brighton expected “because everyone held him in such a high regard here”.

Graham Potter explaining in more detail what the situation was regarding injuries and fitness ahead facing Newcastle United:

“Adam Lallana has made good progress and will train with the group tomorrow. It might not be a case of him starting on Saturday but we will see where he’s at.

“Adam Webster will still be missing, he’s had a little setback with his recovering so he won’t be available for this weekend, it might be Spurs, if not, it will be after the international break.

“Jeremy Sarmiento has been training with the group and is in contention for Saturday.

“Enock Mwepu hashad a really frustrating time. He’s had illnesses a few times, which has set him back, and a couple of injuries which can sometime happen when adapting to the level and the physical intensity of the league.

“He’s been frustrated and I feel for him. He’ll train with the group tomorrow and we’ll assess how able he is to be in the squad for the weekend. I think it’s a little bit doubtful as it is because of the timing he’s had.

“It’s fantastic that he’s back and we look forward to finishing the season strong.”

