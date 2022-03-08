News

Gordon Lee has passed away – Newcastle United Official Announcement

An official announcement from Newcastle United on Tuesday morning has brought news that Gordon Lee has passed away.

Even though he was only manager at St James Park for around eighteen months, for a generation of Newcastle United fans he was a much talked about figure long after he had moved on from Tyneside.

Taking the job in summer 1975, Gordon Lee took Newcastle United to fifteenth in the top tier in his first (and only) full season.

However, he also took NUFC To their first ever, and still only, League Cup final…and indeed only League Cup semi-final as well. Newcastle fan Dennis Tueart scoring the spectacular dramatic overhead kick at Wembley that won the 1976 League Cup for Man City, Alan Gowling having scored for United, the last goal Newcastle would score at Wembley for over 20 years…

The team that Gordon Lee built then went on the following season to finish fifth in the First Division and qualify for Europe, however, halfway through that season the manager jumped ship to Everton.

Richard Dinnis was promoted to oversee the team affairs and got the job permanently thanks to ‘player power’, as the first team demanded he be kept on after seeing out the rest of that season and finishing fifth. In typical Newcastle United fashion, NUFC competed in Europe the next season but also were relegated.

As for Gordon Lee, to that generation of Newcastle United fans, he will always be simply known as the man who sold Supermac in summer 1976, ahead of that season where the team would rise to fifth in the table.

Our thoughts are with Gordon’s family and friends after this Tuesday morning’s news.

Newcastle United Official Announcement – 8 March 2022:

‘Former Newcastle United manager Gordon Lee has died at the age of 87.

Born in Cannock, Lee – whose playing career saw him represent Hednesford Town, Aston Villa and Shrewsbury Town – was in charge at St. James’ Park between June 1975 and January 1977.

A League Cup winner during his time at Villa, Lee turned to management in 1968, earning promotions with both Port Vale and Blackburn Rovers.

He replaced Joe Harvey on Tyneside in 1975, leading the Magpies to the League Cup final the following year, where they were beaten 2-1 by Manchester City at Wembley.

After 84 matches at the helm, Lee left United to become Everton manager in 1977 and later went on to have spells in charge of Preston North End, KR Reykjavik and Leicester City before retiring and settling in Lytham St Annes.

He passed away on Tuesday morning. The thoughts of everyone at Newcastle United are with Gordon’s family and friends.’

