Opinion

Frank Lampard – This is a bit dubious after Everton beat Newcastle United

Frank Lampard was celebrating at the final whistle.

A bit of a strange night at Goodison, including a delay during the second-half of around eight minutes, as a protestor cable-tied himself to one of the posts.

The only surprise with that incident was that it turned out to be an environmental cry for change, rather than a protest against the quality of the football on show, especially from Everton.

Frank Lampard very happy at the final whistle but very unhappy with the red card for Allan after VAR intervened. The Everton boss bemoaning their bad luck with VAR this season overall. Well, Eddie Howe and Newcastle United could certainly beat him / them on that point, with some of the bad jokes VAR has / hasn’t delivered for NUFC.

In the end, VAR probably did Everton a massive favour, as for once under Eddie Howe in the last three months or so, the defending was complacent in that moment when the chance was created and Iwobi scored the winner.

Frank Lampard declaring ‘We got what we deserved, against the odds.’

Well, after Everton had lost eight of their previous nine Premier League matches, winning only two of their last twenty, maybe we can excuse them being a little disorientated when they get a rare victory.

The only remotely possible way you could describe this as a ‘deserved’ victory was because they didn’t give up. It wasn’t even as though they threw loads of players forward when creating and scoring the goal, I think it was two Everton players and six Newcastle ones, as the scousers had a rare break up the pitch.

Newcastle United dominated the match but just couldn’t put the ball in the net, 17 v 9 when it came to shots, 6 v 3 efforts on target, 7 v 5 corners and 62% possession. Everton were shocking and Newcastle United just didn’t have that spark to take advantage of good situations and the chances when they presented themselves.

You could certainly see why Everton had lost fifteen of their previous twenty PL matches, winning only two.

Whilst with Newcastle, it was a reminder that in terms of creativity and goalscoring, this squad is still well short.

Frank Lampard asked after the win over Newcastle about he had hurt his hand, reportedly breaking a bone:

“I don’t know, I did it in the celebrations for the goal.

“I think I just connected with something somehow and I realised two minutes later my hand was shaking and going a bit achy – but I will take it for the three points.

“They can take one [broken bone] every game if they want.

“This game is special and it hasn’t felt so special for us in the last few weeks.

“It is not a red card. Alan Shearer, Mr Newcastle himself, just said so and the frustrating thing for us is we had the most blatant one of the season against Man City [a penalty not given for handball].

“The referee gets it wrong, we get the apology, this time the referee sees it, he gives a yellow card.

“Did he seriously endanger the player by kicking him on the foot?

“We now lose Allan for three games.

“The system is not working because of decisions like tonight.

“VAR has gone wrong for us twice now.

“The whole evening was a big night for us but nothing is done.

“We were all waiting for this, a night of togetherness and fight and spirit.

“We got what we deserved, against the odds.

“It exploded in the technical area.

“A man down is difficult. Can we hang on? You take a point. Can we get one more chance or so?”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Everton 1 Newcastle 0 – Thursday 17 March 7.45pm

Goals:

Everton:

Allan 83 Red card, 90+9 Iwobi

Newcastle:

Possession was Everton 38% Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Everton 9 Newcastle 17

Shots on target were Everton 3 Newcastle 6

Corners were Everton 5 Newcastle 7

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Manquillo 90+9), Schar, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron (Saint-Maximin 71), Joelinton, Fraser (Murphy 85), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Dummett, Gayle, Longstaff, Ritchie

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Everton 1 Newcastle 0 on Thursday night – Read HERE)

(Everton 1 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Thursday’s defeat – Read HERE)

