FiveThirtyEight probability model rates chances of Newcastle beating Brighton and relegation

Interesting overview of Newcastle United for the season and Saturday’s match against Brighton.

The super computer model predictions are based on the FiveThirtyEight revision to the Soccer Power Index, which is a rating mechanism for football teams which takes account of over half a million matches, and is based on Opta‘s play-by-play data.

They have analysed all Premier League matches this coming weekend, including Newcastle United against Brighton.

Their computer model gives Brentford a 36% chance of a win, it is 29% for a draw and a 35% possibility of a Newcastle win (percentage probabilities rounded up/down to nearest whole number).

This is how the Premier League table looks on Wednesday ahead of this weekend’s matches:

We can also see how the computer model rates the percentage probability chances of relegation for Newcastle United and their rivals at this stage of the season…:

92% Norwich

80% Watford

34% Leeds

29% Burnley

24% Everton

22% Brentford

16% Newcastle United

1% Crystal Palace

Norwich and Watford seen as doomed by this prediction model, with the third relegation spot all to play for.

Leeds now seen as the most likely to join them according to this probability system, Burnley picked up seven points in three games but missed the chance of building on that, when losing at home 2-0 to Leicester last night.

Having gone seven unbeaten and picking up 13 points from the last possible 15, Eddie Howe has overseen a remarkable Newcastle United turn around. Not safe yet BUT having been one of the three favourites to go down for some time, this probability model now sees six other clubs more likely to be relegated and NUFC only a 16% chance.

As for the bookies, they (various bookies and most common prices) currently see the relegation likelihood as 1/12 Norwich, 1/5 Watford, 5/4 Burnley, 7/4 Leeds, 7/4 Brentford, 5/1 Everton, 9/1 Newcastle United, 50/1 Palace, 200/1 Villa.

Obviously, Newcastle still have to do it on the pitch and this recent seven game unbeaten run will only count for something if it is used as a platform to reach eventual safety. However, without this Howe inspired recent run of form, NUFC would have been heading only one way.

This Brighton game is yet another that feels potentially so important for Newcastle United, a win would be massive, especially with four away games in a row to follow.

