Everton Official Statement – Released post-Newcastle United after two appeals rejected

Everton have released an official club statement following the 1-0 win against Newcastle United on Thursday night.

The statement concerns their reaction to the Allan sending off late in the game, after a cynical foul on Allan Saint-Maximin, the referee initially giving a yellow but then upgraded to red after the VAR official intervened and on the pitch ref Craig Pawson replayed the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Everton revealing that they put in a request to ‘overturn that decision’ but it was rejected on Friday.

Everton then putting in a second request to ‘downgrade the ban for excessive punishment’ but that also was knocked back.

I think that for me the Allan / Allan Saint-Maximin incident was similar to when Havertz elbowed Dan Burn in the face, both decisions could be seen as yellow or red.

However, if you want to look at proper ridiculous refereeing / VAR decisions (or non-decisions…), look no further than Murphy not getting that penalty at Chelsea, Schar not getting a penalty at Arsenal when rugby tackled to the ground when a corner was taken, Ryan Fraser not getting a penalty when Ederson took him completely out despite the ball being nowhere close…and so on.

Everton Official Statement – 18 March 2022:

‘Allan’s three-match suspension has been upheld after an independent regulatory commission rejected two appeals from Everton over the midfielder’s dismissal against Newcastle United on Thursday.

Allan was initially booked for an 83rd-minute challenge on Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin during Everton’s 1-0 victory at Goodison Park but, following a VAR check, the Brazilian was given a red card for serious foul play.

Everton’s request to overturn that decision was rejected on Friday by the commission, as was a second appeal to downgrade the ban for excessive punishment.

The decision means Allan will miss Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final tie at Crystal Palace and next month’s Premier League trips to West Ham United and Burnley.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Everton 1 Newcastle 0 – Thursday 17 March 7.45pm

Goals:

Everton:

Allan 83 Red card, 90+9 Iwobi

Newcastle:

Possession was Everton 38% Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Everton 9 Newcastle 17

Shots on target were Everton 3 Newcastle 6

Corners were Everton 5 Newcastle 7

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Manquillo 90+9), Schar, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron (Saint-Maximin 71), Joelinton, Fraser (Murphy 85), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Dummett, Gayle, Longstaff, Ritchie

