Everton official availability update for Newcastle United – 4 Everton players missing and 1 doubt

The Everton players head into Thursday night’s game only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

The Everton fans eventually forced out Rafa Benitez in January but six defeats in the seven Premier League matches that have followed, potentially pointing to the now former manager not being the big problem at Goodison Park.

The Everton players now on a run of twenty Premier League games that have featured only two wins, with three draws and a massive 15 defeats.

Frank Lampard hasn’t so far produced any noticeable new manager bounce, with only one Premier League match of the six where he has avoided defeat.

Speaking on Wednesday afternoon, Lampard has confirmed that four Everton players will definitely be unavailable, with Fabian Delph, Yerry Mina and Tom Davies all injured, whilst Jonjoe Kenny is suspended.

The Everton boss also admitting that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a big doubt, with a late decision to be made on whether he will be involved against Newcastle United.

Everton official update ahead of playing Newcastle United – 16 March 2022:

Everton manager Frank Lampard says Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be assessed ahead of the visit of Newcastle United after resuming light training on Tuesday.

The England striker, who turns 25 today, missed Sunday’s clash with Wolves through illness but could make a return when the Blues take on Eddie Howe’s side at Goodison Park on Thursday evening (7.45pm GMT).

Jonjoe Kenny serves a one-match suspension after being sent off for two bookable offences against Wolves.

Lampard also confirmed Fabian Delph remains sidelined with a thigh injury, but the midfielder could return following the upcoming international break.

Yerry Mina (quadriceps) and Tom Davies (hamstring), meanwhile, remain longer-term absentees.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference at Finch Farm, Lampard said: “Dominic trained lightly yesterday (Tuesday) on the back of not feeling great, so we’ll see how he is again this afternoon and then look at the squad tomorrow.

“Delph we’re hoping the other side of the international break. With a bit of luck we can integrate him into training within that period.

“Mina is a few weeks away still, at best, so that one is slightly parked. He’s working very, very hard, so that’s good to see.”

