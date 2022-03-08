Opinion

Everton make it near perfection for Newcastle United

I settled down to watch Everton last night.

I don’t normally bother much with the Monday night football offerings on TV but the wife had headed off for an early night and as she wasn’t dominating the viewing choices, I thought I would have a look at the final game of the weekend’s action.

I’m pleased I did.

The weekend had been pretty splendid so far and Everton helped make it pretty near perfection.

Whilst Newcastle United had shown the grit and determination to pick up yet another victory under the excellent Eddie Howe, our rivals had done their bit to help.

Burnley, Norwich, Watford, Leeds all losing and whilst Brentford won, the fact they were playing Norwich meant points had to go somewhere in that game.

I couldn’t quite believe what I was watching last night, I can’t say I have seen much of Everton recently, apart from the game at St James Park, but how bad are they???

The Everton fans were determined to get rid of Rafa Benitez even before he was officially appointed, he had no chance. After picking up only 19 points in 19 Premier League games, those Everton supporters got their wish. One of them, Richard Keys, celebrated getting rid of the ‘stench of Benitez’…I wonder what he is saying now that the blue scousers have picked up three points in six games after the Spaniard was forced out of Goodison?

Everton have conceded 12 goals in the six games after Rafa’s departure, it looked like they could have conceded more than that just in last night’s match, if Tottenham had really needed to score them. As it happened, Spurs got to 5-0 and just cruised, making subs and generally humiliating the visitors.

When you talk about teams having the look of relegation about them, then Everton fit the bill absolutely. Their defence looks appalling and this is now two Premier League games in a row that they have failed to have a single effort on target, whilst four of the six post-Rafa PL matches have seen them fail to score.

After Monday’s game, these are the complete weekend Premier League scores and the updated table.

Saturday 6 March:

Leicester 1 Leeds 0

Aston Villa 4 Southampton 0

Burnley 0 Chelsea 4

Newcastle United 2 Brighton 1

Norwich 1 Brentford 3

Wolves 0 Crystal Palace 2

Liverpool 1 West Ham 0

Sunday 7 March:

Watford 2 Arsenal 3

Man City 4 Man Utd 1

Monday 8 March:

Tottenham 5 Everton 0

Current Premier League table on Tuesday (8 March 2022) morning:

Norwich, Newcastle, Watford and Leeds all have extra matches this midweek, playing on Thursday. If you take away the seriously massive amounts of money they have spent (and wasted) in recent years, there really is nothing to suggest Everton will stay up, if those around them start picking up a few more points.

Speaking of which, interesting to look at exactly how many points those at the bottom have picked up recently.

In their last six Premier League matches, this is how many points each of the seven relegation contenders have picked up from a possible eighteen:

16 Newcastle United

7 Burnley

4 Watford, Brentford, Norwich

3 Everton

1 Leeds

When you consider that Everton only picked up those three points because they were playing Leeds, who are in similar freefall, it paints a bleak picture for our blue scouse friends.

As for Newcastle United, Eddie Howe has done a simply magnificent job. Now it is a case of finishing off that job this season, so we can all truly move on from the ‘stench’ of Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce.

These are now the best Premier League relegation odds for the likely candidates from various bookies after the weekend’s matches:

1/25 Norwich

1/9 Watford

1/1 Burnley

7/4 Leeds

7/2 Everton

9/2 Brentford

19/1 Newcastle United

225/1 Crystal Palace

250/1 Brighton

Newcastle United now face four away matches in a row, three of them only a seven day stretch apart. Eddie Howe’s team having to play Thursday – Sunday – Thursday against Southampton, Chelsea and…Everton. Before facing Tottenham away, when proper football resumes after the international break.

The only real thing that matters of course, as always, is Newcastle United.

However, it would be a significant bonus for Newcastle fans, after what has been a very stressful season so far, not to mention a seriously stressful decade and a half…if NUFC could reach safety relatively early, then be able to sit back and watch what unfolds amongst the rest, in the final weeks of the season.

Of course, with the embarrassing way the Everton fans have gone on down the years with regard to Newcastle United, if Eddie Howe’s team did win just the one game out of these next three, then I think Goodison in nine days time would be a very popular choice.

