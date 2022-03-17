Opinion

Everton fans comments ahead of playing Newcastle United – Yes, you knew it would be good!

Interesting to see what Everton fans have been saying ahead of kick-off at Goodison Park.

A win for Newcastle United would see them move 12 points clear of relegation.

Whilst defeat for the home side would see Everton remain outside the bottom three only on goal difference, that is unless Newcastle won 7-0 or better.

So what do the Everton fans think ahead of this match…?

Well, whilst there is bravado from some, but you can smell the fear.

Everton fans commenting via their Grand Old Team message board:

‘Can’t lose to these horse punchers at home.’

‘Don’t lose Everton, FFS.

Thank you for reading.’

‘Desperately need some points going in to April league fixtures: West Ham (a), Man Utd (h), Liverpool (a), Chelsea (h), which could leave us looking at 9 straight defeats.

One of the biggest games in Everton’s history that could define the future of the club.’

‘Two teams I really dislike. Liverpool. And this lot. A.se kissers of kopites.

They’re beatable. Of course they are.

But probably not by this lot that pull on the Everton shirt.

Pure hope is all I have now that they might turn up.’

‘I’d start Rondon as striker, for all his downfalls you can’t fault his effort.’

‘If we don’t win this, then it’s THE two absolutely must-wins games that we didn’t win, and went on to take 0-1 point from. These were the games we needed to dig in and take the points, however necessary. I don’t think the fans would even have given it a second thought if we’d have won the game from the most flagrant of dives by Richarlison to win and convert a penalty against Wolves. Desperate times.

The fact that we didn’t even put up a fight was disgusting enough, not a single shot on target, and you just have to hope that somehow it has got through to the players that time has almost run out.

I know we’re not a squad full of academics, but even this dopey gang of useless carts must know that if we cannot win at home against Wolves and/or Newcastle in this predicament then we have no place in this division.

What can or will change in 4 days? I doubt anything, but I am clinging on to the fact that Newcastle are almost over the line in terms of safety. A win or we’re gone. Actually, even a win won’t be enough at the end of the season, but let’s see if these players have anything left in them.’

‘The issue with the squad is that we dont have anyone of value to come in around the 60th 70th minute when were looking for a breakthrough. They have one loss in the league since mid december, itll be a tough ask. That Maximin is going to run Coleman ragged. These have pace on the wings and aerial ability with Wood.’

‘Should have played this lot when they were really cr.p.’

‘If Holgate and Godfrey are in the middle Chris Wood will destroy them.’

‘We let the player (Schar) who hadn’t scored in about 6 years get a 90-second brace too. Unreal and never seen anything like it in my life.’

‘As soon as Newcastle score it’s game over.’

‘My anxiety is high as the moon

PLEASE.’

‘Early Newcastle goal after another defensive error, confidence shot and another comfortable defeat.

Anything more positive than that will be a shock.’

‘I’ll check the result afterwards, I can’t do with the disappointment and frustration whilst the game is ongoing. It’s a car crash in very slow motion, death by a thousand cuts.’

‘I’m absolutely dreading tonight.

I can’t be there in person as I’ve got the virus, so I’ll be watching from behind the couch with a bottle of Domestos at the ready.’

‘Kinda ironic that two games, roughly 6 weeks apart between 2 sides represent the same thing on both occasions. One team needing to win otherwise their status is under threat. Newcastle playing us last time, if they had lost despite the investment would have crippled them morally.

So we have to win. If we don’t then we are down. It’s as simple as that, 16 defeats in 20 games would be suicidal and it would prove this week that even the home fans don’t make a difference to this team. If ability fails them and support means nothing then they are going down.

I want us to win ugly. I don’t want a 90 minute fight from these players because clearly they don’t care enough to do it every week. I want us to win ugly, be a cr.p game and come away with 3 points. That way many fans won’t get their hopes up that performances once a month represent this side.

But 3 points is essential.’

‘Expect the worst and anything else is a bonus.

If we don’t get a result tonight I think we are done for. If we don’t see any urgency or at least a performance to show they give a toss then we are definitely done for.’

‘Sad times when you are expecting to comfortably lose a home game against Newcastle.

0-2 tonight. Too much pace and fight from the opposition.’

‘If we don’t win this nobody can convince me we’re not going down. Let’s have it right, Newcastle are cr.p. We never seem to beat them, but they aren’t a good side. Time for the players to step up and show some quality, it’s been dire for months now, no excuses.’

‘We will be handed a thrashing

3-0 to the auf Wiedersehen Pets.

Me?…I won’t watch a second of the game. I might just start watching Everton when all this present crop of overpaid, under-spined uselessness is gone. If that is not EPL, perhaps that’s for the better…it’s all just a corrupt sham anyways.’

‘There will be a Saudi flag in the away end and the owners just performed a mass execution, what more do you need.’

‘Got to smash these, no hesitancy, no walls, just walk over em and get it done

godfrey and docus on stmaxi and tear up the rest.’

‘Have we ever had a season like this? Even in times like 94 and 98 and seasons around that there’s been more

wins. Who ever goes tomorrow (tonight) need to bring their voices and make it hostile for those badgers.’

