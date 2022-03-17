Opinion

Everton are a club nobody ever liked but now with a team you can no longer respect

A massive game awaits on Thursday night, where we will see Newcastle United travel to Goodison Park and face Everton.

Hopefully we can bounce back from our farcical defeat at Chelsea and hopefully beat Everton, beat them well.

In my time supporting Newcastle United, I hated this fixture at Goodison Park and most seasons I’d have taken a draw before kick off.

How fortunes have changed, we are now a club massively on the up and with all the potential in the world to be rubbing shoulders with the elite clubs in the coming years.

While Everton, due to terrible mismanagement and awful recruitment, could well find themselves relegated with a heap of problems on and off the field.

As far as I’m concerned though, they should already be relegated.

The way they have abused financial play, £260m in losses over a three year period, some £155m more than the £105m allowed.

Everton should be docked at least six points in my book, as they’ve clearly cheated.

I appreciate money has been lost due to a pandemic but every club has had to deal with that, so there’s no excuse to go that far over the allowed spending limits. So a deduction of around six points (or more…) sounds about right, which would leave them as good as down.

The likes of Derby County and Reading have been docked points for far less than the Scouse Mackems have been found guilty of. Premier League clubs get far more money so they should be punished.

A potential points deduction at the start of next season would be no consolation for the team relegated in 18th place if Everton were to survive in 17th place.

Anyways, for what it’s worth I don’t think Everton need a points deduction to send them down. I believe they’re going down regardless as they lack fight, heart, and have an ill-equipped group of players and manager for the situation they are in.

They may not have gone down for over 70 years, they may have some very good players, they may be able to name a good starting eleven on paper…but as a team, they’re as bad or even worse than the two Newcastle United teams we have seen relegated during Mike Ashley’s reign.

They are not too good to go down and I’d be glad to see the back of them.

I hope we beat them good and proper on Thursday night.

While Newcastle United could be challenging Liverpool for the title in maybe three or four years, Everton might be challenging Sunderland for promotion.

As you just might have picked up on…I’m not particularly keen on Everton.

I’d love it, love it, if they went down!

Let’s get a big win on Thursday night.

HTL

