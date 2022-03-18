Opinion

Everton 1 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Everton 1 Newcastle 0.

A game where Eddie Howe saw his Newcastle United team dominate.

Yet somehow manage to lose the match when conceding very late on, after Everton had been reduced to ten men.

MATCH RATINGS:

Dubravka – 7

I’m still quite disappointed with him for the goal.

He just looked so slow to react to it and having watched it again, I think the same.

Iwobi didn’t exactly hit it hard or precisely in the corner. Maybe I’m being harsh…

Krafth – 5

Just not good enough.

Howe needs to bring Manquillo back into the fold ASAP. The Swede can barely run or pass the ball.

Schar – 8

A good performance I thought.

He looks far more at home next to Dan Burn and in a team that likes to keep hold of the ball, rather than the kick and hope of the Bruce era.

Burn – 7

He was also doing ok but got caught out massively for the Everton winner trying to chase the game.

Poor game management and hopefully lesson learned.

Targett – 6

Not his best since joining us but still ok!

Most things he tried didn’t really come off but like I said, he did ok and no criticisms from me.

The ‘1’ score different between Targett and Krafth probably doesn’t represent just how far apart they are.

Joelinton – 8

Big boss man in the middle of the field. He was everywhere and back to his best after injury.

I still can’t believe this is the same Joelinton.

Willock – 7

Another decent performance.

He looks really dangerous when going in behind Wood and the last man.

Bruno – 9

Best player on the pitch by a million miles tonight.

Controlled the game, calm in possession and showed, Ithink for the first time, why he’s a Brazilian international.

Fraser – 8

You saw straight away how much of an asset he’s become as soon as he went off.

He does the job of two men down the left hand side.

Almiron – 3

Shocking.

Said it before but the guy has been here for three years now and hasn’t bulked up at all.

Poor first touch, ball is a hot potato to him and it’s like watching men vs boys.

Wood – 3

Similarly poor and he missed a few decent chances too.

Has to contribute far more than what he is doing.

SUBSTITUTES

ASM – 3

Came on and for the most part, spent his time on the deck waving his arms around.

Great run to earn the red card but equally balanced out by failing to get his foot on the ball for the Everton goal (instead sat on the deck not tracking back).

Needs to buck up.

Murphy – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Manquillo – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Everton 1 Newcastle 0 – Thursday 17 March 7.45pm

Goals:

Everton:

Allan 83 Red card, 90+9 Iwobi

Newcastle:

Possession was Everton 38% Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Everton 9 Newcastle 17

Shots on target were Everton 3 Newcastle 6

Corners were Everton 5 Newcastle 7

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Manquillo 90+9), Schar, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron (Saint-Maximin 71), Joelinton, Fraser (Murphy 85), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Dummett, Gayle, Longstaff, Ritchie

