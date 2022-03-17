Opinion

Everton 1 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Thursday’s defeat

Everton 1 Newcastle 0 – Thursday 17 March 7.45pm

What can you say? Not a great performance from Newcastle and an even worse one by Everton, yet somehow NUFC managing to lose to the blue scousers once they had gone down to 10 men.

Each match we ask a number of our regular / irregular writers to give their verdict…

GToon:

“That was a Bruce performance in all but name.

“Absolute rubbish.

“The second I saw Iwobi receive the ball I looked at where Dubravka was standing and I knew it was in.

“He passed it, left footed into the middle of the goal without any pace or anything.

“Not good enough.”

Jamie Smith:

“Really p.ssed off to be honest.

“Obviously they’re fighting desperately but we allowed them to set the tempo of the game and the scrappy mess it became allowed it to get away.

“Too many aimless long balls and big headers forward instead of trying to build attacks.

“Joelinton maybe not fit to be starting as he didn’t really get into the game.

“Feels humiliating to lose to ten men and especially to a side that will go on and on about this.

“We still need to fight for a few points to be sure of safety, when a win tonight would have put those thoughts firmly to bed.

“Need to reboot over the break and come back focussed on getting the pair of wins needed.”

Billy Miller:

“I’ve heard the expression, I’d rather watch paint dry.

“I’ve never heard, I’d rather cable tie my neck to a goalpost and get hacked at by a pair of The Incredible Hulk’s boltcutters. One fan was so bored of his team’s performance, he did just that.

“That lengthy stoppage completely disrupted the game and we somehow went from expecting 3 points, when they lost a man, to not getting any.

“Poor game and one moment of quality clinched an undeserved victory for the Toffees.”

Paul Patterson:

“Very poor that we can’t win that.

“One for the management to sort out because the in-game management was shocking.”

Brian Standen:

“Script was written with the sending off.

“Our game fell apart.

“Ultimately disappointing but we still showed enough in small patches.

“Just need to get a couple more wins.”

David Punton:

“An absolutely awful way to lose and against ten men.

“We weren’t very good and have come away empty handed and frankly pretty embarrassed at the manner of it.

“Everton’s biggest game for 20 years apparently, they’re terrible as well by the way.

“We had our moments but lacked cutting edge and are then sickened into deep stoppage time.

“This has to serve as a massive wake up call or we are going to get pulled back into the relegation picture.

“A really bad night for us.”

Nat Seaton:

“A terrible game that ended up with the worst possible outcome.

“We didn’t play well but that was as much to do with how Everton approached the game, our game management will improve with coaching, experience and as we keep improving the squad.

“With the way the night had gone I would have taken a 0-0 even against the ten men, absolutely gutted how they stole that win.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Everton 1 Newcastle 0 – Thursday 17 March 7.45pm

Goals:

Everton:

Allan 83 Red card, 90+9 Iwobi

Newcastle:

Possession was Everton 38% Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Everton 9 Newcastle 17

Shots on target were Everton 3 Newcastle 6

Corners were Everton 5 Newcastle 7

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Manquillo 90+9), Schar, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron (Saint-Maximin 71), Joelinton, Fraser (Murphy 85), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Dummett, Gayle, Longstaff, Ritchie

