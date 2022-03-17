News

Even for a club as mad as Newcastle United – This is the surely the maddest stat of the season

What a Premier League stat this is!

I still can’t quite get my head around it.

The stat comes from the official Premier League Twitter account and having doubted it at first, I checked it out and amazingly, it is 100% correct.

The stat involves Newcastle United ahead of their game against Everton tonight.

The stat pointing out that over seven months into the season, tonight is the first time that Newcastle will be playing a team that is lower in the Premier League than them.

Obviously on NUFC’s opening day of the season they were level with West Ham on zero points from zero matches.

However, when playing every single one of the next 27 matches, Newcastle were looking up the Premier League at their opponents.

It is yet more proof of the brilliant job that Eddie Howe has done, inheriting an absolute shambles from Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley, only to then turn things around.

Going on that nine match unbeaten run that included six wins, every time playing against a team that was higher in the Premier League table.

⚫️⚪ #EVENEW will be the first time this season that @NUFC‘s opponents start the day below them in the #PL table, excluding Matchweek 1 pic.twitter.com/mf54S0c6lv — Premier League (@premierleague) March 17, 2022

These are Eddie Howe’s results in the Premier League with Newcastle United so far – Played 17 Won 7 Drawn 5 Lost 5 (Points 26)

That averages out at 1.53 points per match, which over the course of a full 38 match Premier League season would give 58 points.

Looking at the past five seasons, a 58 points total would usually mean a top eight finish, with final Premier League placings of 8th, 7th, 7th, 8th and 11th from 2016/17 to 2020/21 respectively.

Now finally playing a team below us in the Premier League table…

What a perfect time for Newcastle United to finally play against and beat a team lower in the table than them.

Helping Everton on their way to relegation, whilst three points tonight would surely see Newcastle United effectively safe.

