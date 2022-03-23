News

England set to make move for young Newcastle United midfielder

It is reported that England are set to make a move for Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson after his recent outstanding club form.

The NUFC teenager having finally got his chance to go out on loan and show what he can do in a first team setting, albeit in League Two.

The Mail say that their information is that England are preparing to make their move for and will offer Elliot Anderson a place in an upcoming Under 20s or Under 21s squad.

The 19 year old played for the Scotland Under 17s, then was called up to an England Under 19s squad, whilst in November (2021) he was with the Scotland Under 21s.

England now seemingly set to finally claim Elliot Anderson for the future, if he is agreeable.

His loan spell at Bristol Rovers has been exceptional so far.

After making his debut from the bench in a 1-1 draw against Sutton United on 5 February 2022, Elliot Anderson has been in Joey Barton’s first eleven for the last twelve matches, scoring three goals and claiming two assists, whilst running up one man of the match award after another.

Anderson’s brilliant form has coincided with an excellent run for this Joey Barton managed side, which has pushed them right into play-off contention and now potentially automatic promotion possibility.

In just six weeks of Elliot Anderson’s contribution, he has helped Bristol Rovers rise from thirteenth to fourth, only now outside the automatic promotion places on goal difference.

Ahead of playing away at Carlisle on Saturday, Elliot Anderson now has a Bristol Rovers record of Played 13 Won 8 Drawn 3 Lost 2.

The Mail have been talking to former Newcastle United head of recruitment, Graham Carr, about Elliot Anderson and he couldn’t be more impressed with the 19 year old and what he is now showing, after getting his chance in league football:

“They [Newcastle United] will spend millions on new players and a lot of academy lads will get lost in the system now – but not this boy.

“You can go out and sign as many young players as you want, you will be doing well to get any better than Elliot Anderson.

“This loan move looks like it has done him the world of good. He could get Bristol [Rovers] promoted this year. But it’s a waste of time sending him out again. He will be bordering on the [Newcastle United] first-team next season, and he should definitely be part of the squad.

“He is classy. He receives the ball like Peter Beardsley. He kills it and moves it all in one motion. That is a gift. He stood out like a sore thumb on Saturday [as Bristol Rovers won 1-0 at Northampton], miles above anyone else. He looks out of place. I got in the car afterwards and started ringing people to talk about him.

“He’s the best young player I have seen in a long time. Newcastle haven’t produced anyone like him, in terms of his technical gifts, probably all the way back to Gazza.

“He plays with a swagger. Every time he got the ball you knew something was going to happen. He always wants to dribble and moves off quickly. He knows he’s good, but there’s no harm in that.”

