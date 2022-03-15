Opinion

‘Eddie Howe – YOU MUST ANSWER THE QUESTION!!!’ Really?

Eddie Howe has been taken to task by the ‘finest’ journalists this country has to offer…and found wanting.

It isn’t because he hasn’t satisfactorily been able to explain why the likes of Murphy, Longstaff and Manquillo couldn’t complete the straightforward task of defeating Chelsea’s Billionaire value / costed (in US Dollars anyway) squad.

Rather, it was because after losing the match at Stamford Bridge, he wasn’t able / willing to give his view on what had happened the day before, over in Saudi Arabia.

On Saturday (12 March 2022), it was reported that 81 men had been executed over in Saudi Arabia. The crimes that had led to this mass capital punishment were variously claimed to be anything from murder / terrorism on one extreme, right through to the other extreme of simply holding the wrong views. Whilst some also questioned whether some of those executed had been given a fair trial.

So why was Eddie Howe being asked for his view on what had happened in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Has he expert knowledge to impart on why this had happened over in Saudi Arabia? Can he give expert guidance on how this could be prevented in the future? Can he enlighten us as to exactly whether or not any / all of these people had committed heinous crimes? Is he in a position of power to influence whether or not things like this happen?

The answer to all of those, is of course, no.

There were a few reasons why Eddie Howe was asked the question and top of those was so the journalists could then use whatever quote(s) he gave, to make a story. No answer that Eddie Howe gave, would have seen the journalists replying, thanks very much, thanks for clearing that one up.

In the event, Eddie Howe basically said, sorry, I’m here to answer questions about the football and specifically what happened in today’s match at Stamford Bridge.

This answer has led to outrage by the journalists involved and has then predictably been picked up and parroted by others in the media. Of course, whatever answer Eddie Howe had given, there would have been the same outrage from the same journalists. That was the whole point.

The argument is that as the manager of Newcastle United, Eddie Howe has some kind of a duty to answer these questions from the media.

I can see this kind of reasoning making sense if you are a journalist questioning a publicly elected politician, with the justification that you asking these questions on behalf of those who elected them. However, when did it become a duty for football managers to answer questions related (allegedly) to those who own (majority owners in this case) their club, questions not about the football club but what happens elsewhere.

A positive contribution to this debate has come from an unlikely source, Mike Ashley’s mate Martin Samuel, of The Mail:

‘Boris Johnson may travel to Saudi this very week. Will he be discussing Yemen, or last week’s 81 beheadings? No, he’ll be asking them to keep oil prices down, because of developments in Russia. It’s only Eddie Howe, the Newcastle manager, who gets asked to comment on crime and punishment in Saudi. And maybe Thomas Tuchel soon, if new owners get their hands on Chelsea.’

This backs up what I said earlier, it is politicians who are elected and paid by us, to show leadership on matters of foreign policy and other matters, to decide where this country positions itself and how it should act, how it should respond to events elsewhere. With those politicians then expected to answer questions from the media, on our behalf, on what they have and haven’t done.

I find it bizarre that journalists are telling us that football managers have to answer questions regarding political matters in another country that may or may not involve those who own their clubs.

What happens in places such as China, Saudi Arabia, Russia and Qatar should concern us, but believing that it is managers of football clubs who should be taking the lead on these questions is ludicrous.

The bottom line anyway, is that managers / head coaches are there to run the football on the pitch side of things, whilst directors, CEOs, MDs and so on are there to run the non-football off the pitch matters.

The justification then appears to be, for journalists, if they can’t get access to those people, then they are justified in putting the questions to the head coach / manager instead. If you go down that route, where does it end? If the manager won’t / can’t answer the questions, are you then justified in putting the captain of the team on the spot, then individual players, the tea lady? Using the argument, well you’ve chosen to work for these people, so you can’t complain if I ask you this.

The idea of managers being quizzed on matters regarding the club’s owners and situations totally separate from the football club, I must have missed all those media grillings that Pardew, Carver, JFK, McClaren, Bruce etc were subjected to, regarding the shameful way Mike Ashley was running / runs his retail empire. Is what goes on in a Sports Direct warehouse as serious as some of the things that have gone on in Saudi Arabia? Of course not, though the principle is the same.

In countries such as Russia and China, individuals who accumulate great wealth, don’t do so unless they are VERY close to those who run the country, in essence, they are also part of the patchwork running / order of things.

Despite this, how many times do you remember, until very recently, Chelsea managers being quizzed on what Abramovich may or may not have been up to and the shocking things that have went on in Russia and indeed what they (Russia) have got up to elsewhere, including in the UK? The same with Usmanov at Arsenal and then Everton, or Chinese ownership at clubs such as Wolves and Southampton.

I admit that I don’t have all the answers on how to solve the countless problems faced around the world today. I’m not expected to, nor should Eddie Howe.

