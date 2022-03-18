News

Eddie Howe verdict on what went wrong and answers Allan Saint-Maximin question

Eddie Howe and his players now have a break of just over two weeks before returning to Premier League action.

Another warm weather getaway seeing them head to Dubai this time.

The trip comes on the back of consecutive 1-0 defeats, though Eddie Howe thinks they were two very different performances.

In truth, Newcastle didn’t deserve to lose either game and indeed, if anybody deserved to win, it was NUFC in both.

However, luck and very late goals went against Eddie Howe and his players.

Playing reigning Champions League winners Chelsea, the NUFC Head Coach clearly thought his team probably played as well as any game in their recent unbeaten run, especially with the weakened eleven he could name.

However, Eddie Howe rating Everton in the second half as the ‘the worst we’ve played’ and not many fans would disagree, as NUFC struggled to take advantage of a very poor Everton side.

Eddie Howe reflecting on Everton 1 Newcastle 0:

“Second half we weren’t clinical enough.

“It wasn’t an attitude problem – I wouldn’t go that far.

“We just fell away from our [recent] high level of performance and I think the unbeaten run we went on together was very high.

“[Against] Chelsea, I thought the performance level was high and the second half [against Everton] was probably the worst we’ve played.

“Yes, the players have been in a tough period of games and yes, there is probably a little bit of mental fatigue with the amount of away games we have had, but we can’t use that as an excuse.

“We have to look at ourselves and find the reasons.

“Not a great second half from our perspective, that is what cost us the game.

“First half we were good, we controlled the game, the only thing that was missing was a goal.

“That was missing the entire game for us.

“We got into some good positions but the normal rhythm wasn’t there.

“It [Everton’s Allan red card] gives you a big advantage but we didn’t capitalise on that.

“We didn’t deliver the plan we should have done.”

Eddie Howe asked what the situation is / was with Allan Saint-Maximin named on the bench once again:

“Maxi wasn’t close to starting [against Everton].

“He has had only two training sessions in four weeks and when you have had an intense spell of games like we’ve had, it’s very difficult to get that load into him.

“The trouble is, if you start him without that base [of training behind him], there’s a high chance he gets injured.

“No, we decided to use him from the bench again.

“I thought that he did well when he came on.

“He gave us an outlet and did what he always does, he is a threat one on one and dribbled with the ball very well.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Everton 1 Newcastle 0 – Thursday 17 March 7.45pm

Goals:

Everton:

Allan 83 Red card, 90+9 Iwobi

Newcastle:

Possession was Everton 38% Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Everton 9 Newcastle 17

Shots on target were Everton 3 Newcastle 6

Corners were Everton 5 Newcastle 7

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Manquillo 90+9), Schar, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron (Saint-Maximin 71), Joelinton, Fraser (Murphy 85), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Dummett, Gayle, Longstaff, Ritchie

(This is why Newcastle United didn’t beat Everton – Read HERE)

(Everton 1 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle United owner comments on Everton result and fans react – Interesting – Read HERE)

(Frank Lampard – This is a bit dubious after Everton beat Newcastle United – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Everton 1 Newcastle 0 on Thursday night – Read HERE)

(Everton 1 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Thursday’s defeat – Read HERE)

