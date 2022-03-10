News

Eddie Howe talks Bruno Guimaraes sub confusion and explains ASM and Joelinton absences

Eddie Howe watched on as his Newcastle United team fell behind to a deflected goal.

In the past, under a certain previous head coach, difficult to imagine that this would have ended up anything but a comfortable win for the home side.

However, things have changed, thanks to Eddie Howe.

Just like the Everton match last month, Newcastle United quickly fought back to equalise against Southampton. That Chris Wood goal followed twenty minutes later by a really smart backheel volley from Bruno Guimaraes.

Bruno G and Emil Krafth forced off in the second half, with Eddie Howe hoping it is simply cramp in both cases, though the NUFC boss not exactly sure as to why Bruno had to be subbed, due to the language barrier, leading to some confusion as to whether it will be anything of concern.

Whilst the Newcastle United Head Coach also confirmed why neither Allan Saint-Maximin nor Joelinton made tonight’s match winning squad.

Eddie Howe describing as ‘unbelievable’ the support from the travelling Newcastle fans, who now also have trips to both Chelsea and Everton in the next seven days.

Eddie Howe talking to BBC Newcastle after Southampton 1 Newcastle 2 – 10 March 2022:

““The scenes at the end where the players enjoy that feeing and go to the supporters to give them stuff – that’s what you do it for.

“Fans were unbelievable.

“The journey, the cost and the time they’ll get home.

“Hopefully it’s been worth it.”

Eddie Howe on Bruno Guimaraes forced off midway through second half:

“I think it’s cramp – I’m not 100% sure.

“His English is improving – but it’s not perfect – and I asked if he had cramp and he nodded his head.

“Hopefully it’s nothing serious.”

Eddie Howe on the missing Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin:

“Allan was ill tonight and we’re unsure when he’ll return.

“Joe has had a groin problem since I came in.

“He’s had to manage it through games.

“Yesterday, it got too sore for him.

“We hope it’s not serious.”

Eddie Howe on Krafth forced off in very final stages:

“Emil possibly has cramp – but we’re not sure.

“We’ll have to wait and see.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 1 Newcastle 2 – Thursday 10 March 7.30pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Southampton:

S Armstrong 25

Newcastle:

Wood 32, Guimaraes 52

Possession was Southampton 68% (65%) Newcastle 32% (35%)

Total shots were Southampton 14 (7) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Southampton 5 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Southampton 12 (4) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Manquillo 90+1), Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock, Shelvey, Guimaraes (Longstaff 67), Fraser (Almiron 85), Murphy, Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Gayle, Lascelles, De Bolle, Ritchie

