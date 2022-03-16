News

Eddie Howe talks about the challenges Everton will present and his Brazilian dilemma

Eddie Howe is looking to get back to winning ways, or at least not losing ways.

The referee and VAR official most definitely cost Newcastle United at least a point, if not all three, with two massive decisions they failed to make at Stamford Bridge.

Kai Havertz staying on the pitch despite the elbow into Dan Burn’s face, whilst the no penalty award for Chalobah’s multiple fouls on Murphy in the one incident…was simply inexplicable.

However, despite that first defeat since 19 December 2021, if anything Eddie Howe should be going into Thursday’s match at Everton with even more confidence, after that game at Chelsea. Despite half his first choice team unavailable to start, the NUFC Head Coach saw his much weakened side still look so solid at the back, whilst the brave high press enabled Newcastle United to carry more of a threat than the home side, who also happen to be the Champions of Europe / World at the moment and third in the Premier League.

Trippier, Fernandez and Wilson still remain out but it looks as though Fraser, ASM and Willock will all be available to start if selected.

Eddie Howe has said he will make late calls on both Shelvey and Joelinton, ahead of a match where surely if Newcastle United win, they are effectively safe.

Howe and his players can take great confidence still, out of the fact that in over 16 hours of Premier League football, they have only conceded seven goals and never conceded more than one in any game since 19 December 2021. Whilst before the Chelsea game, Newcastle United had scored in all of the nine previous PL matches and had scored twice in each of the three games immediately before playing at Stamford Bridge.

Eddie Howe Wednesday morning press conference ahead of Everton – 16 March 2022:

“I’m sure it will be a very big occasion.

“We have to be fully prepared.

“I think there will be a lot of emotion in the game, we need to handle that and control our own start and try to impose ourselves as we have done in this spell of away games.

“I’ve been really impressed with how we’ve conducted ourselves and how we’ve managed certain elements of all the games we’ve had in recent weeks.

“It’s going to be a test.

“They’ve got a good squad of players and I admire Frank Lampard, so we know we’ll have to be at our best.”

Fitness / Availability:

“Joe Willock should be OK.

“He had an illness but returned to training yesterday.

“With Jonjo Shelvey, we’re waiting to see.

“He hasn’t trained yet so he’s a bigger concern.”

Eddie Howe on Joelinton:

“He is touch and go for this game.

“We have a decision to make.

“Whether we look after him with the break we have afterwards or whether we push him back out there – we’ll have to make a late call on that one.”

Eddie Howe on Chelsea:

“What pleased me with [our performance against] Chelsea was the discipline and tactical adaptability we showed and we controlled the tempo really well.

“The only unfortunate thing is one slight lapse cost us what would have been a massive point but we have to learn from that.”

Eddie Howe on Ryan Fraser not being selected for Scotland:

“He’s very passionate about his country.

“He wants to do well in every aspect of his game so I’m disappointed for him but I think he’s in a good place.

“He’s here, he’s playing and he’s playing very well.

“He had a slight tight hamstring before Chelsea so we didn’t want to risk him in that game.

“We’re very pleased with his recent performances and I know if he continues with that consistency of what he’s delivering he’ll force his way into that [Scotland] squad.”

Eddie Howe on Sean Longstaff:

“After not playing for a period of time I thought he was excellent.

“It’s testament to how he’s looked after himself physically that he was able to play the 90 minutes.

“It’s the same for a number of players – coming in and taking their opportunity.”

