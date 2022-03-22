News

Eddie Howe speaks from Dubai – Covid, team spirt and treating ‘everyone with same care and love’

Eddie Howe has been speaking from the club’s warm weather getaway in Dubai.

Newcastle United taking advantage of a 17 day gap between matches, to spend a week away.

Eddie Howe talking about the challenges that football has faced, amongst of course the challenges the whole country / world faced when dealing with the impact of Covid.

The Newcastle United Head Coach pointing specifically to how Covid affected football clubs in terms of players coming together. Training away from each other, changing away from each other, no trips away for team bonding and so on.

Team spirit is a massive factor when it comes to potential success in any team sport and football is no different.

Eddie Howe has already shown how he wants things to be all-inclusive at Newcastle United with initiatives such as the big group photos after a Premier League win.

The Head Coach pointing as well to how important trips such as this one to Dubai are when it comes to team spirit and bringing everyone closer together. The trip to Saudi Arabia in January backing this up, as Newcastle returned and won five and got one draw in the next six games.

Eddie Howe saying taking injured players to Dubai is also important, declaring ‘It is very important that we treat everyone with the same care and love.’

Who can argue with that?

Eddie Howe speaking to NUFC TV – 22 March 2022:

“I think when you look at Covid, it hit the country hard, in many different ways.

“But a big thing from a football perspective was that it encouraged separation.

“So, players training in smaller groups, changing in different areas, and I think you lost the feeling of the team being as one.

“Trips, pre-season trips, were rightly stopped for a long period of time.

“So now these things are open to us again, I think team unity and everything associated with building a team spirit, has to be worked on, it isn’t just going to happen.

“So to get the guys back together as one, even the injured players. I think bringing them with us is key, as those players will have a key role to play in our success, whether they are on the pitch or off the pitch.

“It is very important that we treat everyone with the same care and love.”

