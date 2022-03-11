News

Eddie Howe speaks ahead of Chelsea – Now targets 4 wins in 6 at Stamford Bridge

Eddie Howe enjoyed the moment, his team making it six wins out of seven and nine unbeaten in the Premier League, as Southampton became the latest victims of the Newcastle United revival.

Thursday night at St Mary’s swiftly following on from Saturday’s 2-1 victory against another south coast club, Brighton.

Attention now switching to Chelsea on Sunday as the games come thick and fast.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge, Eddie Howe gives Thomas Tuchel, his team and the club plenty of respect.

However, history tells you that Eddie Howe has regularly gone to Stamford Bridge and whilst showing respect, hasn’t gone there with fear of losing at the front of his mind.

Indeed, three of the five Premier League trips he has previously made as a manager have resulted in wins AND clean sheets.

Chelsea 0 Bournemouth 1 (5 December 2015)

Chelsea 0 Bournemouth 3 (21 January 2018)

Chelsea 0 Bournemouth 1 (14 December 2019)

Eddie Howe getting the better of three different Chelsea managers in this trio of wins, with in order, Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and Frank Lampard.

The other two visits saw a 3-0 defeat on 26 December 2016 and a 1-0 loss on 1 September 2018.

Still not a bad ratio, winning 60% of his trips to Chelsea in the Premier League and losing 40%.

I wish my record as a Newcastle United fan visiting Stamford Bridge over the years had been anywhere remotely close to this.

Chelsea showed with a stroll to a 3-1 win at Norwich last night that off the pitch ructions won’t necessarily impact on the team but regardless of that, Eddie Howe has the team playing with such confidence and belief, we can all go there this time with a decent hope of avoiding defeat.

Making it ten Premier League matches without defeat would be pretty special BUT if making it seven wins in the last eight, well, that would be just another level.

Eddie Howe speaking ahead of Sunday’s game at Stamford Bridge:

“I think it [Stamford Bridge] is a very special place to play football.

“I think I’ve enjoyed three of those games, of the five – I didn’t enjoy the other two very much.

“It is a very special place to play and we’ve enjoyed our encounters there.

“They have top players, the stands are quite close to the pitch, there’s a really good atmosphere, they’ve got a top manager as well – I’ve got a huge amount of respect for Thomas [Tuchel], I think he’s done an incredible job.

“We’re going to have to be at our very best, at a stadium where we know the size of the task – it is an incredibly difficult ground to get anything from.

“I think every time we have with Bournemouth we got everything right and it’s that kind of game – you need to get everything right or you won’t get anything from it.

“Football changes very quickly, as we’ve seen for the positive. We need to be very grounded, very humble, very level.

“We’re about to enter, and I do say this a lot, a difficult spell of games. We now go to Chelsea, then Everton, then Tottenham, away from home – incredibly difficult games.

“What we have done is put a gap between us and the bottom teams, but that’s all it is. We’ve still got to win a lot more points.”

Player availability and fitness:

“I think everyone in our squad is in contention to play.

“We’ll let the dust settle from this [Southampton] game and see how we are physically.

“There are some very tired bodies in the changing room and a bit of cramp in the squad with a couple of players as well.

“We’re going to have to be physically good against Chelsea so we might have to rotate, but we’ll see and take it on an individual basis.”

