Eddie Howe proves what a class act he is – Reflecting on Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0

Eddie Howe tasted defeat in a Premier League game for the first time since 19 December 2021.

Having won six of the last seven in the league and unbeaten in nine, the run had to end sometime.

However, the manner of it at Stamford Bridge was very hard to take.

Appalling refereeing and VAR decisions failing to give Newcastle United a penalty and Kai Havertz a red card.

Whilst Eddie Howe went into the match unable to start the likes of Wilson, Trippier, Fernandez, Shelvey, Willock and Saint-Maximin, yet still absolutely bossed the game in terms of the tactical battle with Thomas Tuchel.

Despite having such a weakened team out, Eddie Howe went for a brave high press that frequently saw Newcastle’s attacking initiative leading to Chelsea players pressured into gifting possession in their defensive third of the pitch. Newcastle United having the better chances and dangerous situations, as the home side struggled to cope with the visitors’ tactics and formation.

Chelsea only threatened very late in the game and it was beyond cruel when it came to the identity of the goalscorer. The home side’s only two real efforts on goal saw Havertz late on head straight at Dubravka, only to then follow that up with some sublime skill in controlling a ball over the top and so swiftly striking it past the NUFC keeper who had no chance. Reality was though that Havertz should have been red carded for the shameful elbow into Dan Burns face and / or Newcastle should have been ahead at that point if the nailed on penalty on Murphy had been given.

Newcastle fans were raging after the game but as you can see below from Eddie Howe, it is his job to be the professional here, to represent our club properly. Not just go off on one, that is our job as supporters.

Certain chancers we have previously had in the NUFC hotseat would have blamed any number of things but Eddie Howe quite rightly pointed simply to the no penalty decision as absolutely pivotal. I wonder if he will be getting a phone call from Mike Riley personally apologising for such appalling refereeing and VAR (non-)implementation, on behalf of the officials under his control / ‘leadership’…?

Otherwise, Eddie Howe was philosophical, pointing out just how well his Newcastle United team had done and that sometimes you simply don’t get what you deserve.

Eddie Howe, a class act.

How good is it to once again have somebody in charge of team affairs who are you proud to have representing Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe reflecting on Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0:

“I can’t look past the penalty [not given incident].

“We are hugely disappointed with that decision and how they have reached that decision between them [referee and VAR].

“Basically, it is a penalty.

“Jacob Murphy has had his shirt ripped off his back near enough, goes down in the box, a clear penalty.

“Even if the referee doesn’t give it on the pitch, I can kind of understand that…but then VAR doesn’t give it and they should at least make the referee review his own decision because, if he does, he realises that he has got it wrong.”

Havertz elbowing Dan Burn in the face and only a booking, not sending off:

“I think it could have been a red.

“I am not going to sit here and say it should have [definitely] been a red but I think it is one of those decisions…

“I think Dan [Burn] thinks that it is a clear red, he is on the pitch.

“I have seen it again and it could have been given.

“But for me, the one that I am most disappointed with, the one I cannot understand isn’t given, is the penalty.”

Selection problems and having to adjust accordingly:

“Joe[linton] was close this game but didn’t quite make it.

“He trained us with on Saturday but couldn’t complete the session, then we lost Jonjo [Shelvey] and Joe Willock very late [on Saturday night] due to illness, so that meant a complete tactical reshuffle this morning.

“We only had two central midfielders [Bruno Guimaraes and Sean Longstaff] to pick from, throughout the whole squad.

“It obviously meant a very late reshuffle but you wouldn’t know if from the performance.

“That is the biggest credit I can give the players.

“They really committed to what we asked them to do, and tactically, we were very good.”

“Overall, it was a very good defensive performance and very strong tactically.

“The players were resilient in not giving away too many chances and I can’t speak highly enough about our defensive display.”

Thomas Tuchel celebrating in front of Eddie Howe and the NUFC coaching staff’s technical area:

“I don’t think that there was anything directed at us.

“It was just that moment, from his perspective, where they scored late in the game.

“I didn’t see it as disrespectful.

“I have got a lot of respect for Thomas and how he works, how he conducts himself.

“I understand these things happen and he was caught in his moment.

“From our side it was hugely disappointing because it was so late in the game [to concede the goal], that we didn’t have a chance to respond.

“When you have been on an unbeaten run like we have, it was just difficult timing for us, difficult to accept, but we have to.

That’s football.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0 – Sunday 13 March 2pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Chelsea:

Havertz 89

Newcastle:

Possession was Chelsea 73% (70%) Newcastle 27% (30%)

Total shots were Chelsea 8 (5) Newcastle 7 (4)

Shots on target were Chelsea 3 (0) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Chelsea 7 (6) Newcastle 2 (1)

Referee: David Coote

Crowd: 40,026 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo (Gayle 90+1), Schar, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Almiron (Saint-Maximin 69), Murphy (Fraser 90+1), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Gillespie, Krafth, Dummett, De Bolle, Ritchie

